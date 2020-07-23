Vikram Joshi हत्याकांड: भाई और ढाई साल के बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि, लोगों की आंखों से छलक पड़े आंसू

{"_id":"5f190b601143b9318348f24c","slug":"journalist-vikram-joshi-murder-case-update-two-and-half-years-old-son-performs-last-rites","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vikram Joshi \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विक्रम जोशी: पिता को मुखाग्नि देता बेटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विक्रम जोशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता की मौत के बाद बिलखती बेटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विक्रम जोशी की बहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विक्रम जोशी की मौत के बाद अस्पताल के बाहर जुटी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला