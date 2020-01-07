शहर चुनें

जेएनयू हिंसा पर बड़ा खुलासा, 100 नंबर पर तीन बार दी थी सूचना, हर बार...

सीमा शर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 08:25 AM IST
JNU violence
1 of 5
JNU violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू के हॉस्टल में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे होते तो नकाबपोश गुंडों को तलाशने में दिल्ली पुलिस को मशक्कत नहीं करनी पड़ती। प्रशासन ने तीन साल पहले छात्रों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए कैमरे लगवाए थे, पर छात्रों ने तोड़ दिए थे। खास बात यह कि जेएनयू सिक्योरिटी ने रविवार को तीन बार सौ नंबर डायल किया था। हर बार पीसीआर वैन भी कैंपस पहुंची थी। 
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को एक साथ फांसी देने की तैयारी पूरी, नया घर भी हुआ तैयार

6 जनवरी 2020

JNU
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा : छावनी में तब्दील हुआ कैंपस, मेन गेट के बाहर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल

6 जनवरी 2020

JNU violence
JNU violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu violence
jnu violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू में हुई हिंसा पर कांग्रेस ने सरकार को घेरा
जेएनयू में हुई हिंसा पर कांग्रेस ने सरकार को घेरा - फोटो : Facebook
jnu violence
jnu violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jnu violence
jnu violence - फोटो : Social Media
