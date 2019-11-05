शहर चुनें

जवाहर हत्याकांड: चेहरे पर थी मुस्कान पर आंखें बयां कर रहीं थीं दर्द, ऐसा था करवरिया बंधु का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 12:07 PM IST
jawahar yadav murder case
1 of 5
jawahar yadav murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जवाहर हत्याकांड में उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाए जाने के दौरान कपिल मुनि करवरिया, उदयभान करवरिया और सूरजभान करवरिया पूरी तरह से सामान्य दिख रहे थे। उनके चेहरों पर मुस्कान थी मगर आंखों से आत्मविश्वास की वह चमक गायब थी, जो इससे पहले नजर आती थी। 
jawahar yadav murder case jawahar yadav karwaria brothers murder case hathyakand
jawahar yadav murder case
jawahar yadav murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद पूर्व विधायक उदयभान
सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद पूर्व विधायक उदयभान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व एमएलसी सूरजभान
पूर्व एमएलसी सूरजभान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा के पूर्व सांसद कपिल मुनि
बसपा के पूर्व सांसद कपिल मुनि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व विधायक उदयभान और पूर्व एमएलसी सूरज भान
पूर्व विधायक उदयभान और पूर्व एमएलसी सूरज भान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
