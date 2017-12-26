बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केजरीवाल सरकार ने लगाई दूल्हों के घोड़ी चढ़ने पर रोक, ये रही वजह
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 08:40 PM IST
घोड़ों में जानलेवा ग्लेंडर्स संक्रमण मिलने की पुष्टि होने के बाद दिल्ली सरकार ने इनके इस्तेमाल पर रोक लगा दी है, जिसके चलते सबसे ज्यादा असर घोड़ी वालों पर पड़ा है। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि इसके कारण अबकी बार दिल्ली में शादियों का सीजन काफी प्रभावित हो सकता है।
