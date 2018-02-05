बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंकित के परिजन बोले, दिल्ली को कासगंज नहीं बनने देंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:03 AM IST
ऑनर किलिंग के शिकार अंकित के परिवार का बड़ा बयान आया है। उन्होंने राजनेताओं से सियासत नहीं करने की अपील है। अंकित के परिवार वालों का कहना है कि घटना के बाद बेशक इलाके का माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश हो रही हो, मगर हम दिल्ली को कासगंज नहीं बनने देंगे। दूसरी तरफ अंकित की मौत के बाद तीसरे दिन भी इलाके में तनाव बना है।
