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सीजेपी आंदोलन LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी जंतर-मंतर पहुंचने पर अड़ी, दिल्ली पुलिस-केंद्रीय बल चौकस; चेकिंग जारी
प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पुलिस-प्रशासन ने व्यापक प्रबंध किए हैं। कई ट्रेनें रद्द की गई हैं। कइयों के रास्ते बदले हैं। दिल्ली में 45 मेट्रो स्टेशनों को बंद किया गया है और प्रदर्शन वाले इलाके के इर्द-गिर्द कुछ दूरी में इंटरनेट सेवाएं भी बंद की गई हैं। दिल्ली की सीमाएं सील हैं और बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग चल रही है। यहां पर हर पल का अपडेट...
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जंतर-मंतर पर लोग जुटेआज जंतर-मंतर पर होने वाले CJP के विरोध-प्रदर्शन से पहले लोग वहां जमा हुए।
#WATCH | Delhi: Public gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. https://t.co/D5lxbOdvBB— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
बदरपुर में बैरिकेडिंग10 अक्टूबर को होने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन से पहले बदरपुर बॉर्डर इलाके में सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है और बैरिकेड्स लगा दिए गए हैं।
#WATCH | Delhi: Security tightened and barricades put in place at Badarpur border area ahead of the October 10 protest. https://t.co/gOJFclCrnT— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
विरोध-प्रदर्शन के लिए कोई इजाजत नहींदिल्ली पुलिस उपायुक्त (नॉर्थ डिस्ट्रिक्ट) निहारिका भट्ट ने कहा कि सुरक्षा के नजरिए से, नॉर्थ डिस्ट्रिक्ट के एंट्री और एग्जिट पॉइंट्स पर पिकेट तैनात किए गए हैं। इलाके में अभी बीएनएसएस की धारा 163 लागू है और विरोध-प्रदर्शन के लिए कोई इजाजत नहीं दी गई है। हम यह पक्का करने के लिए कदम उठा रहे हैं कि कोई भी असामाजिक तत्व दिल्ली की ओर न बढ़े और शांति बनी रहे। रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी सामान्य रूप से चलती रहेगी। दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी में क्लास बिना किसी रुकावट के चलेंगी।
#WATCH | Delhi: Niharika Bhatt, DCP (North District), says, "From a security perspective, pickets have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the North District. Section 163 of the BNSS is currently in force in the area, and no permission has been granted for protests. We are taking measures to ensure that no anti-social elements move towards Delhi and that peace is maintained... Daily life will continue as usual; classes at Delhi University will proceed without interruption..."— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
सीजेपी आंदोलन LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी जंतर-मंतर पहुंचने पर अड़ी, दिल्ली पुलिस-केंद्रीय बल चौकस; चेकिंग जारी
#WATCH | Delhi: Security tightened and barricades put up at the Delhi- Noida border ahead of the October 10 protest. https://t.co/k21YOE9KYL— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026