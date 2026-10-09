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सीजेपी आंदोलन LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी जंतर-मंतर पहुंचने पर अड़ी, दिल्ली पुलिस-केंद्रीय बल चौकस; चेकिंग जारी

Sat, 10 Oct 2026 01:59 AM IST
दुष्यंत शर्मा न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2026 01:59 AM IST
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प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पुलिस-प्रशासन ने व्यापक प्रबंध किए हैं। कई ट्रेनें रद्द की गई हैं। कइयों के रास्ते बदले हैं। दिल्ली में 45 मेट्रो स्टेशनों को बंद किया गया है और प्रदर्शन वाले इलाके के इर्द-गिर्द कुछ दूरी में इंटरनेट सेवाएं भी बंद की गई हैं। दिल्ली की सीमाएं सील हैं और बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग चल रही है। यहां पर हर पल का अपडेट...

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SIR Row CJP Jantar Mantar Protest call LIVE Update CEC Gyanesh Kr Delhi police border security DMRC Train news
सीजेपी के प्रदर्शन को लेकर अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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01:59 AM, 10-Oct-2026

जंतर-मंतर पर लोग जुटे

आज जंतर-मंतर पर होने वाले CJP के विरोध-प्रदर्शन से पहले लोग वहां जमा हुए।

 
01:28 AM, 10-Oct-2026

बदरपुर में बैरिकेडिंग

10 अक्टूबर को होने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन से पहले बदरपुर बॉर्डर इलाके में सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है और बैरिकेड्स लगा दिए गए हैं।
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01:18 AM, 10-Oct-2026

विरोध-प्रदर्शन के लिए कोई इजाजत नहीं

दिल्ली पुलिस उपायुक्त (नॉर्थ डिस्ट्रिक्ट) निहारिका भट्ट ने कहा कि सुरक्षा के नजरिए से, नॉर्थ डिस्ट्रिक्ट के एंट्री और एग्जिट पॉइंट्स पर पिकेट तैनात किए गए हैं। इलाके में अभी बीएनएसएस की धारा 163 लागू है और विरोध-प्रदर्शन के लिए कोई इजाजत नहीं दी गई है। हम यह पक्का करने के लिए कदम उठा रहे हैं कि कोई भी असामाजिक तत्व दिल्ली की ओर न बढ़े और शांति बनी रहे। रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी सामान्य रूप से चलती रहेगी। दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी में क्लास बिना किसी रुकावट के चलेंगी।
01:08 AM, 10-Oct-2026

सीजेपी आंदोलन LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी जंतर-मंतर पहुंचने पर अड़ी, दिल्ली पुलिस-केंद्रीय बल चौकस; चेकिंग जारी

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त (सीईसी) ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (सीजेपी) ने आज जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन का एलान किया है। प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पुलिस-प्रशासन ने व्यापक प्रबंध किए हैं। कई ट्रेनें रद्द की गई हैं। कइयों के रास्ते बदले हैं। दिल्ली में 45 मेट्रो स्टेशनों को बंद किया गया है और प्रदर्शन वाले इलाके के इर्द-गिर्द कुछ दूरी में इंटरनेट सेवाएं भी बंद की गई हैं। दिल्ली की सीमाएं सील हैं और बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग चल रही है। 
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