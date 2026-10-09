सीजेपी आंदोलन LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी जंतर-मंतर पहुंचने पर अड़ी, दिल्ली पुलिस-केंद्रीय बल चौकस; चेकिंग जारी

01:18 AM, 10-Oct-2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Niharika Bhatt, DCP (North District), says, "From a security perspective, pickets have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the North District. Section 163 of the BNSS is currently in force in the area, and no permission has been granted for protests. We are taking measures to ensure that no anti-social elements move towards Delhi and that peace is maintained... Daily life will continue as usual; classes at Delhi University will proceed without interruption..."