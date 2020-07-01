शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Amanmani Tripathi and Oshin Pandey first meeting story before marriage

पहली बार यहां हुई थी विधायक अमनमणि और ओशिन की मुलाकात, बहनों की मौजूदगी में तय हुई थी शादी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 07:48 PM IST
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय
1 of 5
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के महराजगंज जिले की नौतनवां विधानसभा सीट से निर्दलीय विधायक अमनमणि त्रिपाठी ने बुधवार को रॉयल ऑर्चिड पैलेस होटल में ओशिन पाण्डेय से शादी रचाई। विवाह की सारी रस्में उनके चाचा अजितमणि त्रिपाठी और चाची मधुबाला ने पूरी की। वैसे तो ओशिन मध्यप्रदेश की रहने वाली हैं, लेकिन दिल्ली से भी उनका गहरा नाता रहा है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
UPSEE के अंतर्गत आने वाले टॉप इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, यहां देखें पूरी सूची
Click Here
विज्ञापन
amanmani tripathi marriage oshin pandey

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Golden Baba Death: Connection to Uttarakhand and Many big Disputes
Dehradun

देवभूमि में भी सुर्खियों में रहे सोने से लदे रहने वाले गोल्डन बाबा, इन बड़े विवादों से जुड़ा था नाम

1 जुलाई 2020

श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला की फाइल फोटो (बंदूक की सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए गोरखपुर के उस 'खूंखार डॉन' की कहानी, जिसके नाम पर कांपता था यूपी-बिहार

1 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Char dham yatra 2020: Yatra starts From today, 422 pilgrims Reached char dham First day
Dehradun

Unlock-2.0: श्रद्धालुओं के जयकारों से चारधाम में टूटा सन्नाटा, पहले दिन दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे 422 तीर्थयात्री

1 जुलाई 2020

Patanjali Corona Medicine Latest News: Baba ramdev told drug mafia hand on Coronil dispute
Dehradun

बाबा रामदेव ने कोरोनिल विवाद के पीछे बताया ड्रग माफिया का हाथ, कहा- एक दवा से तूफान आ गया, अभी तो...

1 जुलाई 2020

समस्त इच्छाओं की पूर्ति के लिए श्रावण मास में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग
Puja

समस्त इच्छाओं की पूर्ति के लिए श्रावण मास में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग
Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: विधायक अमनमणि की शादी में बहनों ने निभाया खास रोल, भोपाल की इस लड़की को बनाया घर की दुल्हन

1 जुलाई 2020

amanmani tripathi marriage
Gorakhpur

माता-पिता की गैर मौजूदगी में विधायक अमनमणि ने रचाई शादी, जानिए किसने पूरी कराईं रस्में

1 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अनुराग का फाइल फोटो
Agra

बहन की डोली के संग जा रहे भाई की हादसे में मौत, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

1 जुलाई 2020

सोपोर आतंकी हमला
Jammu

मासूम को बचाने वाले जवान की जुबानी, अंधाधुंध फायरिंग के बीच बच्चे को बचाना थी बड़ी चुनौती

1 जुलाई 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

विधायक अमनमणि आज कर रहे हैं दूसरी शादी, सामने आई दुल्हन की पहली तस्वीर

1 जुलाई 2020

अखिलेश और उनका परिवार
Kanpur

Akhilesh Yadav Birthday: अखिलेश यादव के जीवन से जुड़े ये किस्से शायद आपको न पता हों

1 जुलाई 2020

समस्त इच्छाओं की पूर्ति के लिए श्रावण मास में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग
Puja

समस्त इच्छाओं की पूर्ति के लिए श्रावण मास में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग
डिंपल यादव और अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

डिंपल से शादी के लिए अखिलेश ने मुलायम तक यूं पहुंचाई थी 'दिल की बात', पढ़िए लव-लेटर वाला किस्सा

1 जुलाई 2020

आज से खुले गुरुग्राम फरीदाबाद के मॉल, बरती गई हर एहतियात
Delhi NCR

तीन माह बाद गुरुग्राम-फरीदाबाद में खुले मॉल, आरोग्य एप देखकर ही दी एंट्री, जाने से पहले जान लें सभी नियम

1 जुलाई 2020

डॉ दर्शन बजाज, डॉ शिवाली अपनी टीम के साथ, डॉ उमेश त्रिपाठी
Lucknow

Doctor's Day Special: कोरोना योद्धाओं की दास्तां: किसी ने बीमार मां को घर में छोड़ा तो किसी ने बच्चे को

1 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

आमी नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से किसानों में हड़कंप, तस्वीरों में देखें फसलों का हाल

1 जुलाई 2020

Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में मधेशी आंदोलन की गर्मी से चढ़ा सियासी पारा, लोगों ने कहा- 'हमसे भेदभाव नहीं चलेगा'

1 जुलाई 2020

शराबी का सड़क पर ड्रामा
Delhi NCR

गंदे पानी में सड़क के बीच बैठकर शराबी ने किया ड्रामा, नहीं मानने पर पत्नी ने की धुनाई और फिर...

1 जुलाई 2020

Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

एक बार फिर दूल्हा बनकर सुर्खियों में आए विधायक अमनमणि, यहां देखें शादी की खास तस्वीरें

1 जुलाई 2020

चिकित्साकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

National Doctors Day 2020: वैश्विक महामारी में 'भगवान' बने 'कोरोना योद्धा', पढ़िए मरीज के साथ कैसे संभाल रहे परिवार

1 जुलाई 2020

सोपोर आतंकी हमला
Jammu

सोपोर हमलाः नाना के शव पर बैठ बच्चा कर रहा था उनके उठने का इंतजार, मासूम की रुला देने वाली कहानी

1 जुलाई 2020

National Doctors Day 2020
Gorakhpur

National Doctors Day 2020: कोरोना संकट में 'भगवान' बने 'कोरोना योद्धा', जानिए कैसे खुद को भी रखते हैं सुरक्षित

1 जुलाई 2020

मास्क बांटते सपा कार्यकर्ता।
Uttar Pradesh

अखिलेश यादव का जन्मदिन मनाते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं ने उड़ाईं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जुलाई 2020

बीमारी से बीएसएफ के जवान की मौत
Jalaun

सरहद पर दुश्मनों को दी मात, कैंसर से हार गए, पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा घर, नम आंखों के साथ दी गई अंतिम विदाई

1 जुलाई 2020

अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी-ओशिन पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited