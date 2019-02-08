शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Kumbh 2019: Bengal's lost woman got news from the amar ujala

खबर का असर: अमर उजाला में लगी खबर से मिल गयी कुंभ में खोई बंगाल की फूगा गोरांय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 08:19 PM IST
Kumbh 2019
1 of 5

मौनी अमावस्या पर चार फरवरी को कुंभ क्षेत्र में स्नान करने आई सैकड़ों की संख्या में महिलाएं अपने परिजनों से छूट गईं थी। उनमें से ज्यादातर अभी भी भूले भटके शिविरों में अपनों के आने का इंतजार कर रही हैं। इसी बीच शुक्रवार को एक अच्छी सूचना आई।
 

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kumbh 2019 west bengal amar ujala khoya paya kendra kumbh mela prayagraj कुंभ 2019 khoya paya shivir in kumbh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

big announcements of himachal pradesh budget 2019
Shimla

हिमाचल के बजट में इन वर्गों के लिए बड़ी घोषणाएं, जानिए किसको क्या मिला

9 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

भाजपा सांसद को जान से मारने की धमकी, बोला- "राम मंदिर का निर्माण क्यों नहीं करा रही हो"

9 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
शव
Meerut

जिधर देखो उधर लाशें ही लाशें, यूपी के इन गांवों में मचा कोहराम, भावुक कर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

9 फरवरी 2019

himachal pradesh budget 2019 News schemes announced by cm jairam thakur
Shimla

सीएम जयराम शुरू करेंगे ये 22 योजनाएं, बजट में की घोषणा

9 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Kanpur

15 फरवरी को झांसी में गरजेंगे पीएम मोदी, इससे पहले मुखर हुई बुंदेलखंड की ये मांग

9 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

कुछ ही लोगों को हर खुशी मिलती है...लड़की ने मौत को गले लगाने से पहले प्रेमी के लिए की 'एक दुआ'

9 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

mauni amavasya devotees crowd
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: रेलवे-रोडवेज की पूरी तैयारी, वसंत की भीड़ भेजने की बारी

9 फरवरी 2019

सरस्वती पूजा
Dehradun

वसंत पंचमी 2019: बन रहा महासंयोग, इस शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजन करेंगे तो बरसेगी मां सरस्वती की कृपा

9 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
विज्ञापन
kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: कुंभ में नागाओं की दीवानी हुई दुनिया, सेल्फी और ज्ञान लेने की मची होड़

9 फरवरी 2019

Female Naga Sadhu
Prayagraj

महिलाओं ने तोड़ा नागाओं का वर्चस्व, विदेशियों में भी दिखा आकर्षण

9 फरवरी 2019

मोहन भागवत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के चार दिवसीय दौरे में मोहन भागवत ने खाया केवल इनके घर का खाना, बहुत खास थी वजह

9 फरवरी 2019

Wife love on whats app and ran away with lover
Varanasi

यूपी : व्हाट्सएप से हुआ प्यार, विवाहिता थी भागने को तैयार, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम, जानिए मामला

9 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

संगम पर आस्था का रेला, वसंत पंचमी पर दो करोड़ से अधिक श्रद्धालुओं के डुबकी लगाने का अनुमान

9 फरवरी 2019

Nirmohi Ani Mahamandleshwar
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: सात समंदर पार से आकर उठा ली धर्मध्वजा, बने महामंडलेश्वर, देखें तस्वीरें

9 फरवरी 2019

kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: अंतिम शाही स्नान पर पुलिस ने झोंकी पूरी ताकत, मौनी अमवस्या से भी कड़ी रहेगी सुरक्षा

9 फरवरी 2019

Narendra modi worship on Magh purnima in kashi vishwanath temple in varanasi
Varanasi

माघी पूर्णिमा पर बाबा विश्वनाथ के दर्शन करेंगे पीएम मोदी, काशी को देंगे ये तोहफे

9 फरवरी 2019

92 साल की संतोष देवी
Dehradun

92 साल की उम्र में भी खाती हैं अपनी मेहनत की कमाई, इस तरह से काट रहीं बुढ़ापा...

9 फरवरी 2019

dayalbagh agra
Agra

आस्था और विश्वास की 'अद्भुत धरती' पर आपका स्वागत है..., तस्वीरों में देखिए वसंत के रंग

9 फरवरी 2019

Himachal Pradesh Snowfall breaks record in Mandi Solan Shimla Manali Kullu Dalhousie Chamba
Shimla

रिकॉर्ड बर्फबारी से कटा आधा हिमाचल, ठंड-बर्फ ने ली तीन की जान

9 फरवरी 2019

kejriwal minister rajendra pal claims if aap congress alliance comes bjp wont even win 150 seats
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के मंत्री का दावा, आप-कांग्रेस का हुआ गठबंधन तो 150 सीट भी नहीं जीत पाएगी भाजपा

9 फरवरी 2019

attack on kejriwal
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः नरेला में सीएम केजरीवाल की कार पर लाठी अटैक, तीन साल में पांचवां हमला, पुलिस कर रही ये दावा

9 फरवरी 2019

जहरीली शराब
Meerut

मौत की मदिरा: जिसने भी होठों से लगाई उसका ही हुआ काम तमाम, शहर भर में मचा कोहराम

9 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019
Kumbh 2019
खोया पाया केन्द्र
kumbh
Kumbh 2019
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.