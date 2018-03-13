बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शमी-हसीन विवाद पर युवराज सिंह ने दिया ऐसा टका सा जवाब, पत्रकारों की बोलती बंद
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 10:47 AM IST
हाई प्रोफाइल मोहम्मद शमी और हसीन जहां विवाद पर सवाल पूछा गया तो युवराज सिंह ने ऐसा टका सा जवाब दिया, पत्रकारों की बोलती बंद हो गई।
