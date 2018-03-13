शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Yuvraj Singh Shocking Statement on Mohammad Shami Controversy with Wife Hasin Jahan

शमी-हसीन विवाद पर युवराज सिंह ने दिया ऐसा टका सा जवाब, पत्रकारों की बोलती बंद

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 10:47 AM IST
युवराज सिंह
1 of 5
हाई प्रोफाइल मोहम्मद शमी और हसीन जहां विवाद पर सवाल पूछा गया तो युवराज सिंह ने ऐसा टका सा जवाब दिया, पत्रकारों की बोलती बंद हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
yuvraj singh mohammad shami hasin jahan cricket news cricket

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

upasana singh
Chandigarh

कपिल शर्मा की 'बुआ' के साथ सरेआम हो गया कुछ ऐसा, पुलिस तक पहुंचा मामला

13 मार्च 2018

पीसीएस टॉपर तरसेम चंद
Chandigarh

PCS टॉपर की संघर्षगाथा, हौसला टूटा फिर भी रचा इतिहास, बताया सक्सेस फार्मूला

12 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

पासपोर्ट को लेकर ऐसी जानकारी आई सामने, पढ़कर टेंशन हो जाएगी, ऑफिस भागेंगे

12 मार्च 2018

अनोखा आविष्कार
Chandigarh

देखिए गजब की ईंट, जिसके आरपार हो जाएगी रोशनी, तरीका देख साइंटिस्ट होंगे हैरान

12 मार्च 2018

bepanah
Lucknow

पत्नी ने पकड़ रखा था किसी और का हाथ, ये देख पति के उड़े होश और फिर...

13 मार्च 2018

navratri
Chandigarh

नवरात्रि 18 मार्च से...पर 8 दिन भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, नाराज हो जाएंगी मां

13 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

aadhaar card
Dehradun

25 मार्च तक करवा लें यह काम, वरना Aadhaar कार्ड धारकों के घर आएगा नोटिस

13 मार्च 2018

sbi
Delhi NCR

SBI के ग्राहकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, 1 अप्रैल से बदल रहे हैं ये नियम जिसे जानना है जरूरी

13 मार्च 2018

अबू सलेम
Varanasi

आतंकी अबू सलेम को सता रहा इस बात का डर, पुलिस से लगाई गुहार

13 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

वो बस जयमाल डालने ही वाली थी, दूल्हे के शरीर पर नजर पड़ते ही बिदक गई दुल्हन

13 मार्च 2018

LPG
Dehradun

रसोई गैस उपभोक्ताओं के लिए बुरी खबर, लेकिन अगर इस बात का रखेंगे ध्यान तो बच जाएंगे

13 मार्च 2018

राजनाथ सिंह, नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

जानें, आखिर क्यों राजनाथ ने नरेश अग्रवाल को दिखाया था बाहर का रास्ता

13 मार्च 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

जिस फॉल्कन-8 एक्स विमान से बनारस आए फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष, जानें इसकी खासियत

13 मार्च 2018

anil agrawal
Lucknow

भाजपा ने राज्यसभा के लिए 9 की जगह उतारे 11 कैंडिडेट, बिजनेसमैन अनिल अग्रवाल को भी टिकट

12 मार्च 2018

shahid kapoor
Dehradun

पहाड़ की खूबसूरत वादियों में इस डिश की दीवानी हुईं श्रद्धा कपूर, देखते ही मुंह में आ गया पानी...

13 मार्च 2018

Alert for post office saving account holders
Dehradun

पोस्ट ऑफिस खाताधारकाें के लिए अलर्ट, पढ़ लें वरना बड़ी मुसीबत में पड़ जाएंगे

13 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

चारों ने बारी-बारी से बनाया हवस का शिकार, फिर कही ये बात

13 मार्च 2018

नरेश अग्रवाल के विवादित बयान
Kanpur

भगवाधारी हुए नरेश, पढ़िए, "पीएम से लेकर देवी-देवताओं" पर दिए गए विवादित बयान

13 मार्च 2018

pink line metro
Delhi NCR

PHOTOS: आम लोगों के लिए 14 मार्च से शुरू हो जाएगी पिंक लाइन मेट्रो, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

13 मार्च 2018

नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

सपा छोड़ भाजपा के हुए नरेश, जानिए इनके राजनीतिक जीवन के किस्से और बयान

12 मार्च 2018

मोदी और मैक्रों
Varanasi

देखें तस्वीरेंः UP के सबसे बड़े सोलर पावर प्लांट का हुआ लोकार्पण, दुनिया देखेगी इसका दम

12 मार्च 2018

aadhaar
Dehradun

31 मार्च के बाद आपको नहीं मिलेंगी ये 10 सुविधाएं, ध्यान नहीं दिया तो फिर पछताएंगे

12 मार्च 2018

युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.