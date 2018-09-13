बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b9a4303867a557ea94a564d","slug":"synthetic-milk-in-market-in-festival-season-food-supply-department-raid-in-sweet-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0927 \u092a\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902...\u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आप जो दूध पी रहे हैं, वो कहीं नकली तो नहीं...बहुत बड़े खतरे में हैं आप, ऐसे करें मिलावट की जांच
अमित शर्मा, अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 04:32 PM IST
आप जो दूध पी रहे हैं, वह कहीं सिंथेटिक या नकली तो नहीं। संभल जाएं, आप बहुत बड़े खतरे में हैं इसलिए असली-नकली की पहचान होना बहुत जरूरी है, ऐसे करें।
