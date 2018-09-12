बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b995151867a557eb1675870","slug":"teacher-made-a-washing-machine-model-by-bicycles-in-sirsa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0935\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिना बिजली के कपड़े धोएगी यह वाशिंग मशीन, जानिए कीमत और खासियतें
महेंद्र सुथार, अमर उजाला, सिरसा (हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 03:31 AM IST
एक सरकारी स्कूल के टीचर ने शानदार अविष्कार किया है। घर में वॉशिंग मशीन रखने का सपना अब हर गरीब का पूरा हो जाएगा। मशीन इतनी सस्ती है कि बड़ी-बड़ी कंपनियों के होश उड़ जाएंगे। आइए जानते हैं इस नई वॉशिंग मशीन के बारे में...
