बीमा कंपनियों की ‘चालाकी’ पर हाईकोर्ट सख्त, एक ऐसा सच आया सामने, जानते नहीं होंगे सभी

{"_id":"5cac24d5bdec221464538211","slug":"punjab-haryana-high-court-order-about-insurance-company-fraud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमा कंपनी
- फोटो : सांकेतिक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5cac24d5bdec221464538211","slug":"punjab-haryana-high-court-order-about-insurance-company-fraud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमा कंपनी
- फोटो : सांकेतिक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5cac24d5bdec221464538211","slug":"punjab-haryana-high-court-order-about-insurance-company-fraud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमा कंपनी
- फोटो : सांकेतिक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5cac24d5bdec221464538211","slug":"punjab-haryana-high-court-order-about-insurance-company-fraud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमा कंपनी
- फोटो : सांकेतिक तस्वीर
{"_id":"5cac24d5bdec221464538211","slug":"punjab-haryana-high-court-order-about-insurance-company-fraud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमा कंपनी
- फोटो : सांकेतिक तस्वीर