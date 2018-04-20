बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad982804f1c1b87028b57f7","slug":"preity-zinta-hot-photos-chris-gayle-ipl-match-kings-xi-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0947\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928'...\u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u090f, 10 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गेल ने उड़ाया 'तूफान'...पर फैन्स प्रीति जिंटा की अदाओं पर दिल हार गए, 10 खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 11:50 AM IST
बेशक क्रिस गेल ने धुआंधार पारी खेली, लेकिन फैन्स का दिल तो प्रीति जिंटा की अदाएं लूटकर ले गईं। देखिए उनकी 10 खूबसूरत तस्वीरें।
