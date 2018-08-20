बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
5764 करोड़ में बना केजीपी एक्सप्रेस-वे नहीं झेल पाया बारिश, तस्वीरों में देख लीजिए हाल
अंकित चौहान, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 12:41 PM IST
5764 करोड़ में बने जिस केजीपी ईस्टर्न पेरीफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे का पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने उद्घाटन किया था, वह बारिश नहीं झेल पाया। हाल देखेंगे तो कहेंगे हद हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b7a686442c7924632548f80","slug":"kgp-eastern-peripheral-expressway-road-cracked-due-to-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5764 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.