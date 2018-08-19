बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b791aa242c792465942f4f4","slug":"punjab-and-haryana-hc-has-21-vacancies-for-clerks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c-\u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने निकाली भर्तियां, जानें कैसें करें आवेदन और अंतिम तारीख
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 12:54 PM IST
पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट व फरीदाबाद जिला अदालत ने क्लर्क पदों के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है।
