शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab and Haryana HC has 21 vacancies for clerks

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने निकाली भर्तियां, जानें कैसें करें आवेदन और अंतिम तारीख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 12:54 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 5
पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट व फरीदाबाद जिला अदालत ने क्लर्क पदों के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
punjab and haryana high court clerk vacancies punjab haryana job

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

asthi kalash yatra
Dehradun

तस्वीरों में देखें, शान से निकली अटलजी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा, गंगा में विलीन हुए राजनीति के पुरोधा

19 अगस्त 2018

जंगेठी गांव में घटना की जानकारी करती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: एक-एक कर फावड़े से काटा और पीता रहा खून, नरपिशाच को देख कांप उठा पूरा गांव, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अपने बैंक खाते में आधार लिंक कराने से पहले जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर, लापरवाही पड़ सकती है भारी

19 अगस्त 2018

नातिन निहारिका के साथ पूर्व पीएम वाजपेयी
Delhi NCR

जानिए कौन है निहारिका, जिन्होंने आखिरी वक्त तक की वाजपेयी की सेवा

17 अगस्त 2018

पुलिस हिरासत में दो साधुओं की हत्या के आरोपी
Kanpur

भयानक नाथ मंदिर में उस रात का दर्दनाक मंजर, साधु करते थे गोकशी का विरोध, 11 लोगों ने की नृशंस हत्या

19 अगस्त 2018

sex racket busted at sultanpur chamba himachal
Shimla

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, सास-बहू अपने घर में चला रही थीं देह व्यापार का धंधा

18 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

‘अटल जी, मेरी मौत के 30 दिनों के भीतर आपको भी है जाना’
Kanpur

गोपालदास नीरज को कैसे पता था 'अटल की मृत्यु' का दिन

18 अगस्त 2018

mall road
Dehradun

नैनीताल: नैनीझील में समाई माल रोड, आवागमन पूरी तरह से ठप

19 अगस्त 2018

atal bihari vajpayee
Delhi NCR

इन दो विभूतियों के बीच बनेगी महान अटल की समाधि, पीएम मोदी ने बदला कानून

17 अगस्त 2018

रो पड़ी नातिन निहारिका
Delhi NCR

शून्य में विलीन हुए अटल, फूट-फूट कर रो पड़ीं नातिन निहारिका, भावुक कर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

18 अगस्त 2018

atal bihari vajpayee
Delhi NCR

अनंत की यात्रा पर निकले अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी, केजरीवाल-सिसोदिया ने स्मृति स्थल पर दी अंतिम विदाई

17 अगस्त 2018

Cloudburst in Kullu Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

वीडियो: कुल्लू में बादल फटा, उपजाऊ भूमि बही, रात दो बजे जान बचाकर भागे ग्रामीण

18 अगस्त 2018

नवजोत सिद्धू
Chandigarh

जानिए, नवजोत सिद्धू ने पाक पीएम इमरान खान को क्या तोहफा दिया...अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की बात दोहराई

18 अगस्त 2018

सुजीत तिवारी
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में 24 घंटे के अंदर दूसरी मुठभेड़, दो इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार, सिपाही घायल

19 अगस्त 2018

atal bihari vajpayee
Delhi NCR

अटल जी का निधनः घर के बाहर गतिविधियां तेज, स्टेज बनाने का चल रहा काम, पहुंचे रविशंकर प्रसाद

16 अगस्त 2018

heavy rain in himachal pradesh shimla 9 died due to landslides in state
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: भारी बारिश का तांडव, भाजपा नेता समेत 16 की मौत, तीन बहे

14 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'8 कंपनियां 427 नौकरियां सैलरी 20 हजार तक', तो फिर देर किस बात की, पढ़ें ये खबर

19 अगस्त 2018

नानाजी देशमुख और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Kanpur

शादी क्यों नहीं की, क्या कोई लड़की नहीं मिली...इस सवाल पर कुछ ऐसा था 'अटल रिएक्शन'

17 अगस्त 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने पहले कहा था नहीं मनाऊंगा जन्मदिन, लेकिन वाजपेयी के निधन के बाद काटा केक, पढ़ें पूरा सच

18 अगस्त 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Chandigarh

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को एक चीज से थी काफी नफरत, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के बारे में 3 अनसुनी बातें

17 अगस्त 2018

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Kanpur

24 दिन की जेल और 13 दिन की सरकार, ये हैं वाजपेयी के '10 अटल किस्से'

17 अगस्त 2018

atal bihari vajpayee
Chandigarh

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के दिल की गहराइयों में बसता था देश का यह राज्य, तस्वीरों में खास लम्हें

17 अगस्त 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
फाइल फोटो

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.