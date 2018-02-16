बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a86d82e4f1c1bf07b8b79dc","slug":"indian-government-extended-pakistani-hindu-family-visa-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e- \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0948, \u0939\u092e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पाकिस्तानियों के लिए सरकार ने दिखाई जिंदादिली, जवाब मिला- भारत बाप है, हम बेटे
रमेश शुक्ला ‘सफर’/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 10:16 AM IST
बॉर्डर पर गोलियां बरसाने वाले पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले लोगों के लिए भारत सरकार ने जिंदादिली दिखाई। इसके जवाब में वे क्या बोले, सुनिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a86d82e4f1c1bf07b8b79dc","slug":"indian-government-extended-pakistani-hindu-family-visa-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e- \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0948, \u0939\u092e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a86d82e4f1c1bf07b8b79dc","slug":"indian-government-extended-pakistani-hindu-family-visa-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e- \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0948, \u0939\u092e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a86d82e4f1c1bf07b8b79dc","slug":"indian-government-extended-pakistani-hindu-family-visa-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e- \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0948, \u0939\u092e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a86d82e4f1c1bf07b8b79dc","slug":"indian-government-extended-pakistani-hindu-family-visa-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e- \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0948, \u0939\u092e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a86d82e4f1c1bf07b8b79dc","slug":"indian-government-extended-pakistani-hindu-family-visa-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e- \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0948, \u0939\u092e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.