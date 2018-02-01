बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a72a0344f1c1b90268b7a0d","slug":"500-fake-note-and-2000-fake-note-gang-arrested-by-panchkula-crime-branch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
500/2000 के नोट फिर बने मुसीबत, खड़ी हुई नई टेंशन, देखें और संभल जाएं
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:46 AM IST
बजट पेश होने से पहले 500 और 2000 के नोटों को लेकर नई टेंशन खड़ी हो गई है। आप भी जानिए और सावधान रहें, कहीं नुकसान न उठाना पड़ जाए।
