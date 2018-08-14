बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b725cbb42c7921cea496010","slug":"independence-day-indian-railway-passport-visa-must-to-enter-in-atari-railway-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938\u0903 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता दिवसः देखिए देश में एक रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां जाने के लिए चाहिए वीजा और पासपोर्ट
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अटारी बार्डर(पंजाब), Updated Tue, 14 Aug 2018 10:10 AM IST
72वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको बता रहे हैं, देश में मौजूद एक ऐसे रेलवे स्टेशन के बारे में जिसके अंदर जाने के लिए पासपोर्ट और वीजा की जरूरत होती है।
