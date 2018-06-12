बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पढ़िए...गैंगस्टर संपत नेहरा का कबूलनामा, लॉरेंस बिश्नोई के बारे में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 12:46 PM IST
गैंगस्टर संपत नेहरा का कबूलनामा पढ़िए, जिसमें उसने गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई के बारे में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं। हैदराबाद से छह दिन पहले गिरफ्तार लॉरेंस बिश्रोई गैंग के गैंगस्टर संपत नेहरा को भारी सुरक्षा के बीच सोमवार को पंचकूला की अदालत में पेश कर पुलिस ने सात दिन का रिमांड ले लिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f723d4f1c1ba86e8b796c","slug":"gangster-sampat-nehra-revealed-secrets-of-lawrence-bishnoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.