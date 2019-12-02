इंटरनेशनल पहलवान की अनोखी शादी, 8 फेरे न बैंड बाजा न बरात, 1 रुपये में सगाई, बने विवेक 'सुहाग'

{"_id":"5de492568ebc3e54c5490166","slug":"dangal-girl-babita-phogat-unique-marriage-with-vivek-suhag-wedding-bells","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 8 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915 '\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de492568ebc3e54c5490166","slug":"dangal-girl-babita-phogat-unique-marriage-with-vivek-suhag-wedding-bells","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 8 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915 '\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de492568ebc3e54c5490166","slug":"dangal-girl-babita-phogat-unique-marriage-with-vivek-suhag-wedding-bells","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 8 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915 '\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de492568ebc3e54c5490166","slug":"dangal-girl-babita-phogat-unique-marriage-with-vivek-suhag-wedding-bells","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 8 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915 '\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de492568ebc3e54c5490166","slug":"dangal-girl-babita-phogat-unique-marriage-with-vivek-suhag-wedding-bells","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 8 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915 '\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de492568ebc3e54c5490166","slug":"dangal-girl-babita-phogat-unique-marriage-with-vivek-suhag-wedding-bells","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 8 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915 '\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शादी की रस्में निभाते हुए विवेक सुहाग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला