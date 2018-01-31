बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a71fd994f1c1ba2268b7a77","slug":"chandra-grahan-2018-blue-blood-super-moon-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 '\u091a\u0902\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e', \u0910\u0938\u093e 150 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: कुछ यूं रंग बदलते दिखे 'चंदा मामा', ऐसा 150 सालों में हुआ है
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 11:02 PM IST
31 जनवरी का दिन कई मायनों में एतिहासिक रहा। प्यारे चंदा मामा कोई हर रोज थोड़े तीन रंग बदलते हैं, देखिए
