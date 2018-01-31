बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
3 फरवरी को शिमला में फिर हो सकती है बर्फबारी, चंडीगढ़वालों इस बार इन बातों का ध्यान रखना!
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:55 PM IST
मैदानी इलाकों में रहने वाले ज्यादातर लोग पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी की खबर सुनते ही वहां जाने के लिए तैयार हो जाते हैं। कुछ दिन पहले शिमला और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में हुई बर्फबारी के बाद अब फिर मौसम विभाग ने 3 फरवरी को बर्फबारी का पूर्वानुमान लगाया है।
