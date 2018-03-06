बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9e7d8c4f1c1bc65c8b5cb5","slug":"bollywood-actor-saurabh-shukla-in-chandigarh-for-movie-promotion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u2018\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0947\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092a\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनोखे अंदाज में दिखे ‘पीके’ के तपस्वी महाराज, अंधेरी रात खाली सड़क और फिर...
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 05:11 PM IST
‘पीके’ के तपस्वी महाराज अचानक अंधेरी रात में खाली सड़क पर ऐसे अंदाज में दिखे कि सब देखते ही रह गए और फिर क्या हुआ देखिए तस्वीरों में...
