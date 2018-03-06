शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   bollywood actor saurabh shukla in chandigarh for movie promotion

अनोखे अंदाज में दिखे ‘पीके’ के तपस्वी महाराज, अंधेरी रात खाली सड़क और फिर...

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 05:11 PM IST
bollywood actor saurabh shukla in chandigarh for movie promotion
1 of 7
‘पीके’ के तपस्वी महाराज अचानक अंधेरी रात में खाली सड़क पर ऐसे अंदाज में दिखे कि सब देखते ही रह गए और फिर क्या हुआ देखिए तस्वीरों में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
saurabh shukla saurabh shukla in chandigarh saurabh shukla interview bollywood actor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Indian Railway Logo and Tagline Competition
Chandigarh

घर बैठे ये एक काम करें और कमाएं एक लाख रुपये, रेलवे दे रहा है सुनहरा मौका

6 मार्च 2018

women's day, manu bhakar the youngest indian female shooter to win gold medal
Chandigarh

'गोल्डन गर्ल' मनु भाकर को मां का सलाम, खोले बेटी के ऐसे राज, सबको होगा नाज

6 मार्च 2018

women's day, Manu Bhaker won two gold medal in ISSF World Cup 2018
Chandigarh

Women's Day: 16 साल की उम्र में बेटी ने रच दिया ऐसा इतिहास, मां के आंसू छलके

6 मार्च 2018

Don't eat noodles from fast food corner, insecr found in noodles
Chandigarh

नूडल्स खाने का शौक रखते हैं तो संभल जाएं, तो देखिए कितने बड़े खतरे में हैं आप!

6 मार्च 2018

sbi deducts 147 rupees from bank account as atm annual charges
Chandigarh

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए नई मुसीबत, अकाउंट से काटे जा रहे हैं पैसे, यहां जानिए क्यों

6 मार्च 2018

Bhojpuri super star pawan singh marriage today in ballia
Varanasi

भोजपुरी सुपर स्टार पवन सिंह की आज है शादी, होटल के बाहर फैंस की उमड़ी भीड़

6 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

view 5 rare pics of sridevi and janhvi kapoor
Delhi NCR

श्रीदेवी और जाह्नवी की कभी नहीं देखी होंगी ये 5 Pics, देखें कितनी गहरी थी दोनों की बॉन्डिंग

6 मार्च 2018

pawan singh is getting married today with jyoti singh
Delhi NCR

'लॉलीपॉप लागेलू' सिंगर करने जा रहे दूसरी शादी, जानें कौन है इनकी दुल्हनिया

6 मार्च 2018

delhi family burnt alive in road accident in karnal, four people killed
Chandigarh

Pics: झटके में खत्म परिवार, जिंदा जल गए मां-बाप और बच्ची, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

6 मार्च 2018

plastic atta reality
Dehradun

आटे में प्लास्टिक का यह रीयलिटी चेक देखकर आपकी आखें फटी रह जाएंगी

6 मार्च 2018

women's day, 120 years old bhagwan singh died in bathinda, 122 years old wife
Chandigarh

वूमेन्स डे से पहले 122 साल की महिला को मिला सबसे बड़ा दर्द, मनाई थी 100वीं सालगिरह

6 मार्च 2018

sridevi daughter janhvi kapoor turned 21, the celebration will be done as sridevi planned
Delhi NCR

जाह्नवी का 21वां जन्मदिन बिल्कुल वैसे ही मनाया जाएगा जैसे श्रीदेवी ने किया था प्लान..

6 मार्च 2018

government highest interest rate scheme
Dehradun

सरकार की सबसे ज्यादा ब्याज देने वाली इस स्कीम में करें निवेश और हो जाएं मालामाल

6 मार्च 2018

aadhaar card linking must till 31 march 2018
Chandigarh

1 अप्रैल से बंद हो जाएंगी 6 सुविधाएं, बस कुछ दिन बाकी, देखो कहीं मौका छूट न जाए

6 मार्च 2018

shatabdi express will run between lucknow and varanasi
Lucknow

लखनऊ से वाराणसी के लिए जल्द दौड़ेगी शताब्दी, ये होगी टाइमिंग

6 मार्च 2018

disha parmar is enjoying holiday in bali, view pics
Delhi NCR

Pics: देखें इन दिनों स्टार प्लस की ये बहू बाली में कैसे मना रहीं हॉलीडे..

6 मार्च 2018

bad news about aadhaar card making
Dehradun

Aadhaar Card से जुड़ी यह जानकारी लेकर आई बुरी खबर, पढ़कर हो जाएगी टेंशन

6 मार्च 2018

good news for female train passenger
Dehradun

ट्रेन में अकेले सफर करने वाली महिला यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब नहीं होगी टेंशन

6 मार्च 2018

must complete these work before 31 march 2018
Dehradun

मार्च खत्म होने से पहले कर लीजिए यह 9 काम, नहीं तो बड़ी मुसीबत में पड़ जाएंगे

6 मार्च 2018

BJP leaders contact kashi astrologer for tripura new CM oath ceremony
Varanasi

त्रिपुरा में नए CM की ताजपोशी के लिए काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य से मांगी गई सलाह

6 मार्च 2018

Negligence in Chief Minister Comprehensive Wedding Planning
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना में 'दुल्हनों से हुआ धोखा', समाज कल्याण अधिकारी सस्पेंड

6 मार्च 2018

view 7 rare pictures of sridevi
Delhi NCR

ये रहीं श्रीदेवी की 7 Pics जो आपने कभी नहीं देखी होंगी, जरूर देखें..

6 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.