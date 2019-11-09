शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   550th Prakash Parv, Kartarpur Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor Unseen Photos

डेरा बाबा नानक से ऐतिहासिक करतारपुर कॉरिडोर की पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, यहां देखिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, डेरा बाबा नानक(बटाला), Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 02:28 PM IST
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
1 of 8
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
550वें प्रकाश पर्व पर पाकिस्तान स्थित करतारपुर साहिब के दर्शनार्थ जाने के लिए बनाए गए करतारपुर कॉरिडोर का उद्घाटन हो चुका है। इसके साथ ही डेरा बाबा नानक से कॉरिडोर की पहली तस्वीरें भी सामने आ गईं हैं, देखिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
550th prakash parv kartarpur sahib kartarpur corridor pm modi 550th birth anniversary guru nanak dev dera baba nanak sultanpur lodhi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः SIT की जांच में बड़ा खुलासा, पहले गोली नहीं चलाई, इसका किया था इस्तेमाल

9 नवंबर 2019

ayodhya verdict
Delhi NCR

Ayodhya Verdict: चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस बल, तस्वीरों में देखें घरों से लेकर सड़क तक कैसा है हाल

9 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नाक से लगातार खून या पानी निकले तो न करें नजरअंदाज, हो सकता है खतरनाक

9 नवंबर 2019

Peaks in Himachal covered with snow, spectacular view in Rohtang as soon as the weather opens
Shimla

हिमाचल में चोटियां बर्फ से लकदक, मौसम खुलते ही रोहतांग में दिखा शानदार नजारा

9 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
ayodhya case
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में दिखा सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द का नजारा, एक-दूसरे को गले लगाकर फैसला स्वीकारा

9 नवंबर 2019

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी
Jammu

पाकिस्तान में जन्मे अयोध्या आंदोलन के नायक की कहानी, 10 विशेष बातें और तस्वीरें

9 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

धर्मगुरु ने की शांति बनाए रखने की अपील
Agra

Ayodhya Verdict: ब्रज में कायम भाईचारे की मिसाल, धर्मगुरु बोले- मजहब नहीं सिखाता, आपस में बैर रखना

9 नवंबर 2019

फोर्स के साथ फ्लैग मार्च करते पुलिस के आला अफसर
Agra

Ayodhya Verdict: ब्रज में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, पल-पल की खबर ले रहे अफसर

9 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
विज्ञापन
कैराना में धार्मिक स्थलों पर तैनात पुलिस कमांडो
Meerut

यूपी: फैसले के बाद संगीनों के साये में धार्मिक स्थल, हरियाणा-उत्तराखंड सीमाओं पर जबरदस्त चेकिंग

9 नवंबर 2019

Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019 police force flag march in uttarakhand
Dehradun

Ayodhya Case Verdict : चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस, तस्वीरों में देखें उत्तराखंड का माहौल

9 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Pics of Ayodhya on Supreme Court decision day.
Faizabad

फैसले के दिन शांति व सद्भाव से भरी रही अयोध्या की सुबह, तस्वीरों में देखें नगर का माहौल

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या मसले पर फैसला आने से पहले लोगों ने देर रात तक सब्जी की खरीदारी की
Lucknow

Ayodhya verdict Effect: फैसला आने की सूचना से सब्जी, राशन पेट्रोल पंपों पर उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरें

9 नवंबर 2019

कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद काशी में दिखी गंगा-जमुनी तहजीब की झलक।
Varanasi

Ayodhya Verdict: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद काशी में दिखी गंगा-जमुनी तहजीब की झलक

9 नवंबर 2019

meerut news
Meerut

अयोध्या पर फैसले की घड़ी: पश्चिमी यूपी में सुरक्षा चाक चौबंद, पैरामिलट्री का पहरा, देखें तस्वीरें

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या पर फैसले से पहले मुस्तैद नजर आई पुलिस
Kanpur

अयोध्या पर फैसले से पहले सभी खुफिया एजेंसियां हाईलेवल पर सक्रिय, भड़काऊ भाषणाें पर रहेगी पैनी नजर

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में मणिपर्वत स्थित शीश पैगंबर की दरगाह पर दुआ करते लोग
Lucknow

सद्भाव की अयोध्याः हिंदू मुस्लिम एकता की मिसाल देखनी हो तो आएं इधर, यहां एक साथ मांगते हैं दुआ

9 नवंबर 2019

फैसले से पहले का हाल
Lucknow

Ayodhya Verdict: अयोध्या में सुबह का आंखों देखा हाल, कड़ी सुरक्षा में रामलला के दर पहुंचे भक्त

9 नवंबर 2019

ayodhya
Faizabad

सद्भाव की अयोध्या: महंत ने जमींदोज होने से बचाई मुगलकालीन मस्जिद, मुस्लिम पक्ष भी कायल

9 नवंबर 2019

कंठी माला देते आतिफ खान व भगवान के चित्र दिखाती आतिया
Lucknow

सद्भाव की अयोध्या : मठ व मंदिरों से मिलने वाले रोजगार, चला रहे सैकड़ों अल्पसंख्यकों के परिवार

9 नवंबर 2019

Ram Mandir Decision: padma bhushan Swami Satyamitranand important Role for ram mandir movement
Dehradun

Ayodhya Verdict: राम मंदिर के लिए स्वामी सत्यमित्रानंद ने किया था बड़ा आंदोलन, देह त्यागने को थे तैयार

9 नवंबर 2019

Sambit patra Arrives uttarakhand for igas festival
Dehradun

संबित पात्रा पहुंचे देवप्रयाग, संगम में किया स्नान, सांसद के स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए की पूजा

9 नवंबर 2019

Youth printed Avoid Food Waste and plastic slogan on his wedding card
Dehradun

युवक ने शादी के कार्ड पर छपवाया ऐसा संदेश, घराती-बराती से लेकर हर कोई दे रहा शाबाशी

9 नवंबर 2019

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019: विवादित स्थल पर बनेगा रामलला का मंदिर, मुस्लिम पक्ष को अलग से मिले जमीन

अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऐतिहासिक फैसला सुना दिया। फैसला विवादित जमीन पर रामलला के हक में आया। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसले में क्या कहा देखिए हमारी इस खास रिपोर्ट में।

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 2:05

Ayodhya Verdict: अयोध्या में सुरक्षा पुख्ता, ADG आशुतोष पांडे बोले, श्रद्धालुओं को नहीं कोई परेशानी

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:00

Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019: सुनिए अयोध्या पर फैसले से पहले क्या है लोगों की राय

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:22

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले से पहले क्या बोले हिंदू और मुस्लिम पक्षकार ?

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:58

‘सुप्रीम’ फैसले से पहले हाई अलर्ट पर देश, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

9 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited