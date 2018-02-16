बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a86d0964f1c1bb2208b96b6","slug":"harminder-jassi-clarification-on-relation-with-dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा को लेकर इस शख्स ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, किए बड़े खुलासे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 06:45 PM IST
डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम के साथ संबंधों पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच इस शख्स ने आखिरकार चुप्पी तोड़ दी और जवाब देते हुए कई बड़े खुलासे किए, जानिए
