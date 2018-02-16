अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   harminder jassi clarification on relation with dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim

राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा को लेकर इस शख्स ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, किए बड़े खुलासे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 06:45 PM IST
harminder jassi clarification on relation with dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim
1 of 6
डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम के साथ संबंधों पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच इस शख्स ने आखिरकार चुप्पी तोड़ दी और जवाब देते हुए कई बड़े खुलासे किए, जानिए
अगली स्लाइड देखें
dera sacha sauda ram rahim harminder jassi bathinda blast case bathinda

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

two iti students killed in mini bus accident in hoshiarpur
Chandigarh

हंसता खेलता कॉलेज के लिए निकला था, लाश बनकर लौटा युवक, देखकर बहनें बेसुध

16 फरवरी 2018

kumar vishwas trolled on social media for celebrating valentines day without helmet on bike
Delhi NCR

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ ऐसे मनाया वेलेंटाइन डे, मांगनी पड़ी माफी

16 फरवरी 2018

amritsar double murder, two boys raped and killed friend mother, sister
Chandigarh

दोस्तों ने कर दिया 'पाप', जिंदा जलाई दोस्त की मां, बहन का घोंटा गला, वजह बस इतनी

16 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage of punjab village sarpanch, bride planted tree
Chandigarh

दूल्हे ने ससुराल में इस तरह कराई एंट्री, दुल्हन देखती ही रह गई, गांववाले भी हैरान

16 फरवरी 2018

son throws out 82 years old mother from house in chandigarh
Chandigarh

82 साल की मां के साथ बेटों ने कर दी ऐसी करतूत, शर्म से झुक जाएगा सिर, देखिए

16 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

indian railway recruitment on 90000 posts for 10th pass
Chandigarh

रेलवे में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर भर्ती, 3 नई शर्तों के साथ होगी परीक्षा, देखें जानकारी

16 फरवरी 2018

rbi released toll free number for Indian 10 rupee coin
Chandigarh

10 रुपये के सिक्के को लेकर नई जानकारी आई सामने, नहीं देखी तो पछताएंगे

16 फरवरी 2018

another hiv case in hardoi uttar pradesh
Kanpur

पति का प्यार बना दूसरी पत्नी के लिए मौत का द्वार, रिपोर्ट देखकर फूट- फूटकर रोने लगा

16 फरवरी 2018

Astrology alert for panchak
Dehradun

ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने किया सावधान, 20 फरवरी तक कतई न करें ये काम

16 फरवरी 2018

woman fed up of porn addict husband reaches supreme court to ban porn sites
Delhi NCR

पति की पॉर्न देखने की आदत से महिला हुई इतनी परेशान कि पहुंची सुप्रीम कोर्ट, लगाई ये गुहार

16 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage, baboon given to groom in dowry
Chandigarh

दूल्हे को मिला ऐसा अजीबोगरीब दहेज, सारे जग में हुई हंसाई, देखिए दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2018

bathinda lady hair trapped in racing car in yadvindra garden pinjore
Chandigarh

पति की आंखों के सामने महिला को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत, हाल देख चिल्लाने लगे लोग

16 फरवरी 2018

akhilesh yadav says that no any poor have name modi titile
Varanasi

अखिलेश यादव बोले- किसी गरीब का नाम नहीं हो सकता 'मोदी'

16 फरवरी 2018

comedy king kapil sharma drives bullet bike without helmet video viral
Chandigarh

कपिल शर्मा ने ताक पर रखे नियम, कर दिया ऐसा काम, खड़ी हो गई बड़ी मुसीबत

16 फरवरी 2018

Gaul bladder disappears from teacher's stomach
Kanpur

पांच घंटे चला ऑपरेशन, कहां कैसे और कब गायब हुआ शिक्षिका का गॉल ब्लैडर?

16 फरवरी 2018

Sharad Pratap alleges BJP
Kanpur

जनता जान गई है कि यह उल्लू बना रहे हैं- तेजप्रताप यादव

16 फरवरी 2018

junk and oily foods causes intestinal cancer
Lucknow

फास्ट फूड और ऑयली खाने के हैं शौकीन तो हो जाएं सावधान, इस बड़ी बीमारी का है खतरा

16 फरवरी 2018

army, metro and LDA team is also rescuing to catch leopard
Lucknow

तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए उड़ा ड्रोन, फॉरेस्ट के साथ सेना-मेट्रो-एलडीए की टीम भी जुटी

16 फरवरी 2018

tractor driver crushed man, who was going home after collecting wife ashes
Chandigarh

पत्नी की अस्थियां लेकर जा रहा था, अचानक हुआ कुछ ऐसा, देख लोगों के उड़ गए होश

16 फरवरी 2018

young man found hanging in banda
Kanpur

प्रेमिका ने शराब पिलाकर पकड़वाया फिर छुड़वा भी लाई, इसके बाद फांसी पर झूलता मिला शव

16 फरवरी 2018

Government employees become happy after transfer act
Dehradun

सरकारी कर्मचारियों का दिल खुश कर देगी यह खबर, पढ़कर खिल जाएंगे चेहरे

16 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.