जम्मू-कश्मीर: बडगाम के खान साहिब से मिली देवी दुर्गा की 1200 साल पुरानी मूर्ति, पुलिस ने दी जानकारी

Budgam Police recovered a 1200-yr-old (approx) sculpture of Goddess Durga from Khan Sahib of Budgam. The sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Dy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Govt & his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/wH7ICkT7z3