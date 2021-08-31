फारूक अब्दुल्ला बोले: आज भी आतंकवाद का सामना कर रहा जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंचायत सदस्यों की सुरक्षा जरूरी

जम्मू-कश्मीर के श्रीनगर में नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के प्रमुख फारूक अब्दुल्ला का कहना है कि हम राजनेता आतंकवादियों के निशाने पर हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जो देश के साथ खड़े हैं उन सभी को संकटों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। भारत एक विविध राष्ट्र है। फिर हमें क्या एकजुट करता है? एक विविध राष्ट्र बनाने की हमारी इच्छा है जो हमें एकजुट करती है। हमें अपनी विविधता की रक्षा करने की जरूरत है।
यह भी पढ़ें- जम्मू-कश्मीर: मुबारक मंडी से रघुनाथ बाजार तक होगा सौंदर्यीकरण, जानिए क्या होगा खास बदलाव
We, politicians, are the target (of terrorists). Those who stand with the nation will have to face those crises... India is a diverse nation. Then what unites us? It is our will to make a diverse nation that unites us. We need to protect our diversity: Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/uBWJyVxsYk— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.