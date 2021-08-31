बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Farooq Abdullah said: Jammu and Kashmir is still facing terrorism, it is necessary to protect the panchayat members

फारूक अब्दुल्ला बोले: आज भी आतंकवाद का सामना कर रहा जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंचायत सदस्यों की सुरक्षा जरूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Tue, 31 Aug 2021 02:19 PM IST

सार

फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि सबसे महत्वपूर्ण चीजों में से एक जिसे हमें देखने की जरूरत है वह है पंचायत सदस्यों की सुरक्षा। उनका कहना है इस समय पंचायत सदस्य ही आतंकियों का पहला निशाना हैं।
फारूक अब्दुल्ला, फाइल फोटो
फारूक अब्दुल्ला, फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला

जम्मू-कश्मीर के श्रीनगर में नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के प्रमुख फारूक अब्दुल्ला का कहना है कि हम राजनेता आतंकवादियों के निशाने पर हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जो देश के साथ खड़े हैं उन सभी को संकटों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। भारत एक विविध राष्ट्र है। फिर हमें क्या एकजुट करता है? एक विविध राष्ट्र बनाने की हमारी इच्छा है जो हमें एकजुट करती है। हमें अपनी विविधता की रक्षा करने की जरूरत है।

साथ ही फारूक अब्दुल्ला का कहना है कि हम अभी भी उग्रवाद का सामना कर रहे हैं और केवल ईश्वर ही जानता है कि भविष्य में क्या होगा। इसलिए, सबसे महत्वपूर्ण चीजों में से एक जिसे हमें देखने की जरूरत है वह है पंचायत सदस्यों की सुरक्षा। उनका कहना है इस समय पंचायत सदस्य ही आतंकियों का पहला निशाना हैं।

