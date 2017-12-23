बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस पीड़ित व्यक्ति के दर्ज नहीं कर पाई बयान
{"_id":"5a3e9d634f1c1b10788b493b","slug":"81514052963-panipat-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 11:54 PM IST
वकीलों के चैंबर के नजदीक जहर खाने वाले व्यक्ति की हालत नाजुक
समालखा। कोर्ट कांपलेक्स स्थित वकीलों के चैंबर के नजदीक जहर खाने वाले आट्टा निवासी भीरा की हालत में फिलहाल कोई सुधार नहीं है। उसका गोहाना रोड स्थित एक अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। वह फिलहाल आईसीयू में वेंटिलेटर पर है।
मामले में जांच अधिकारी रामेश्वर ने बताया कि पीड़ित की हालत स्थिर है और वह वेंटिलेटर पर है। उसके बयान के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पीड़ित के बेटे संदीप ने पुलिस को बताया है कि शुक्रवार सुबह वह अपनी पत्त्नी के साथ खेत में चला गया था। परिवार में किसी तरह का कोई झगड़ा नहीं हुआ था। इसी बीच उनके पिता बिना बताए घर से निकल गए। उनको बाद में घटना के बारे में पता चला।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3e065a4f1c1b0f788b471a","slug":"sonam-kapoor-decide-to-get-marry-with-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-after-anushka-sharma-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3de7774f1c1bcd6d8b5ab6","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-screenings-stopped-in-rajasthan-faces-valmiki-community-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3cf8614f1c1bc1678c2fc7","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-spotted-at-mumbai-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e-\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3cefa24f1c1bbd208b81f2","slug":"anushka-sharma-trolled-for-her-dance-with-note-in-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0920 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0926\u092c\u093e \u200c\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u200c\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e' ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3ccd334f1c1b74698c341b","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-spotted-at-delhi-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3d2ca94f1c1bc8678c2f80","slug":"rape-with-women-in-mirzapur-when-she-came-for-milk","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0942\u0927 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3a0b344f1c1bca678c297f","slug":"pradyuman-murder-case-court-orders-juvenile-accused-to-be-consider-as-adult","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3ebc324f1c1ba12d8ba660","slug":"201514060850-dehradun-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3e294f4f1c1bce6d8b5a49","slug":"punjab-armoury-arms-and-ammunition-shop-robbed-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u093e\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u093e\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e\u00a0\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3e3bb44f1c1b8b688ba32f","slug":"uttar-pradesh-arms-and-ammunition-robbery-connection-to-daud-ibrahim","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u090a\u0926 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a3e93384f1c1b4c528bb48a","slug":"boosted-by-dacoits-in-border-areas-in-uttar-pradesh-and-madhya-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e '\u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0924',\u00a0\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940\u00a05-5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!