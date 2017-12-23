Download App
पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर जांच की शुरू

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 11:54 PM IST
प्रेम विवाह कर लौटी महिला ने अपने परिजनों से बताया खतरा, पुलिस को दी शिकायत
समालखा। प्रेम विवाह करने वाली हथवाला की आरती ने मायके परिवार पर जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगते हुए पुलिस में शिकायत दी है। पीड़िता ने अपने और पति की जान को खतरा बताते हुए पुलिस से सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने की गुहार लगाई है।
शिकायत में आरती ने बताया कि उसने गांव हथवाला निवासी विक्की से सितंबर में प्रेम विवाह किया था। वे शांतिपूर्वक अपना जीवन व्यतीत कर रहे हैं। उसका आरोप है कि अब उसके मायके परिवार के लोग फोन पर दोनों को धमकी दे रहे हैं। उसने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने तथा और जानमाल की सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
