क्रूरता की हद पार: गोरखपुर में छह कुत्तों को जहर देकर, एक को जिंदा जलाया तो भड़के व्यापारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Thu, 20 Jul 2023 02:58 PM IST
सार

सीसीटीवी में कैद आरोपी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
गोरखपुर शहर के गोलघर खोवा मंडी गली में कुत्तों से क्रूरता का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप है कि मोबाइल फोन के दुकानदार ने एक कुतिया और उसके पांच शावकों को जहर देकर मार डाला। वहीं एक कुत्ते को जिंदा भी जला दिया। जब अन्य व्यापारियों ने विरोध किया तो आरोपी उनसे उलझ गया।



व्यापारियों की सूचना पर पहुंची डॉयल 112 की पुलिस ने आरोपी को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया। पूरी घटना कॉम्प्लेक्स में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। इसका वीडियो वायरल हो गया है। व्यापारियों की तहरीर पर पुलिस आरोपी गंगाराम उर्फ गुरुमुख एलानी पर पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम का केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच कर रही है।


जानकारी के मुताबिक, गोरखनाथ इलाके के हुमांयुपुर निवासी गौरव साधवानी ने कैंट पुलिस को दी तहरीर में बताया कि खोवा मंडी गली स्थित होटल सन प्लाजा के सामने स्थित कॉम्प्लेक्स में उनकी दुकान है। दुकान के ऊपर के कमरे में गंगाराम भी किराये पर कमरा लेकर मोबाइल की दुकान चलाता है। इन दिनों कॉम्प्लेक्स में एक कुतिया ने छह शावकों को जन्म दिया है। मंगलवार की रात में शावक अपनी मां के साथ खेल रहे थे।

इसी बीच गंगाराम वहां पहुंचा और खाने की चीज में जहर मिलाकर कुत्तों को खिला दिया। इससे कुतिया और उसके छह शावकों की मौत हो गई। आरोपी को ऐसा करते गौरव और अन्य व्यापारियों ने देख लिया तो इसका विरोध किया। लेकिन वह व्यापारियों से उलझ गया।

इसके बाद व्यापारियों ने इसकी शिकायत डॉयल 112 पर की। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और आरोपी दुकानदार को डांट डपटकर दोबारा ऐसा न करने की हिदायत देकर लौट गई। लेकिन आरोप है कि इसके बाद फिर आरोपी ने क्रूरता की सभी हदों को पार करते हुए एक और शावक पर पेट्रोल डालकर उसे जिंदा जला दिया। इस घटना के बाद कॉम्प्लेक्स के सभी व्यापारियों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा।

उन्होंने बुधवार को कैंट पुलिस को सामूहिक रूप से तहरीर देकर आरोपी के खिलाफ पशु क्रूरता अधिनियत 1960 के तहत केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की। प्रभारी निरीक्षक रणधीर मिश्रा ने बताया कि तहरीर के आधार पर पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

