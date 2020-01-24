शहर चुनें

मौनी अमावस्या: हर घाट पर उमड़ी 'प्रयागराज' जैसी भीड़, राप्ती नदी पर कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 10:11 PM IST
मौनी अमावस्या पर राजघाट राप्ती नदी के घाट पर स्नान ध्यान करते श्रद्धालु।
मौनी अमावस्या पर राजघाट राप्ती नदी के घाट पर स्नान ध्यान करते श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माघ मास की अमावस्या (मौनी अमावस्या) पर आज प्रयागराज स्थित संगम में स्नान के लिए लाखों श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ी। वहीं, गोरखपुर और आसपास के जिलों में भी नदी किनारों पर नजारा देखने लायक था। जो श्रद्धालु आज प्रयागराज नहीं जा पाए, उन्होंने भी अपने घर के आसपास स्थित नदी में आस्था की डुबकी लगाकर पुण्य प्राप्त किया। अधिकांश जगह तो नदियों पर आज काफी भीड़ उमड़ी दिखाई दी।

गोरखपुर: राप्ती नदी में उमड़े श्रद्धालु

गोरखपुर में श्रद्धालुओं ने राप्ती नदी सहित आसपास के पवित्र सरोवरों में आस्था की डुबकी लगाई और दान-पुण्य किया। महिलाओं ने गंगा मइया के नाम से कड़ाही भी चढ़ाई। श्रद्धालुओं ने सत्यनारायण व्रत की कथा सुनी और गाय की बछिया का दानकर मंगल कामना की। ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में ही श्रद्धालु राप्ती नदी के राजघाट तट पर पहुंचने लगे।
मौनी अमावस्या पर राजघाट राप्ती नदी के घाट पर स्नान ध्यान करते श्रद्धालु।
मौनी अमावस्या पर राजघाट राप्ती नदी के घाट पर स्नान ध्यान करते श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजघाट राप्ती नदी में स्नान करते लोग
राजघाट राप्ती नदी में स्नान करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
त्रिवेणी धाम सर्थत नारायणी नदी में मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान के लिए उमड़े श्रद्धालु।
त्रिवेणी धाम सर्थत नारायणी नदी में मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान के लिए उमड़े श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भागलपुर में सरयू नदी में स्नान करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
भागलपुर में सरयू नदी में स्नान करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घाघरा नदी के बिरहट घाट पर स्नान करने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़।
घाघरा नदी के बिरहट घाट पर स्नान करने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलवारी क्षेत्र के सरयू नदी में स्नान करते लोग।
कलवारी क्षेत्र के सरयू नदी में स्नान करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
