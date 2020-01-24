मौनी अमावस्या: हर घाट पर उमड़ी 'प्रयागराज' जैसी भीड़, राप्ती नदी पर कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा

{"_id":"5e2b06118ebc3e4b1726664c","slug":"mauni-amavasya-crowd-of-devotees-gathered-gorakhpur-like-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0939\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 '\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0930\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौनी अमावस्या पर राजघाट राप्ती नदी के घाट पर स्नान ध्यान करते श्रद्धालु।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजघाट राप्ती नदी में स्नान करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
त्रिवेणी धाम सर्थत नारायणी नदी में मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान के लिए उमड़े श्रद्धालु।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भागलपुर में सरयू नदी में स्नान करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घाघरा नदी के बिरहट घाट पर स्नान करने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलवारी क्षेत्र के सरयू नदी में स्नान करते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला