Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Despite disconnection responsible did not close account

गोरखपुर: पीडी और आईडी में उलझे हैं 300 से ज्यादा उपभोक्ता, लापरवाही का खामियाजा भुगत रहे उपभोक्ता

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Wed, 28 Jun 2023 03:54 PM IST
सार

कहीं दूसरी जगह रहने या मकान बेचने की स्थिति में बिजली कनेक्शन की पीडी (स्थाई विच्छेदन) करवानी होती है। इसके लिए पहले उन्हें खंड कार्यालय जाकर अपनी आईडी ( खाता संख्या) पर उपभोग किए बिजली बिल का पूरा भुगतान ( शून्य) करना होता है।

Despite disconnection responsible did not close account
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : Istock

विस्तार
Follow Us

बिजली निगम के जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही का खामियाजा शहरी खंड के 300 से अधिक उपभोक्ताओं को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। इन उपभोक्ताओं ने वर्षों पहले अपना कनेक्शन कटवा दिया, लेकिन निगम के लिपिक और जिम्मेदार अभियंता अपने निजी लाभ के लिए उन्हें भी बकाएदार बनाए हुए हैं।



इन सभी की आईडी ( खाता संख्या) आज भी चल रही है। इसकी वजह से ये उपभोक्ता अब लाखों के बकाएदार हो गए हैं। वसूली के लिए उनके घर अमीन पहुंचने लगे हैं। परेशान उपभोक्ता बिजली दफ्तर का चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर हैं।


इसे भी पढ़ें: रवि किशन की बेटी जल्द ज्वाइन करेंगी भारतीय सेना, सांसद बोले- पिता का सिर गर्व से किया ऊंचा

पीडी के बाद आईडी बंद करवाना जरूरी

दरअसल, कहीं दूसरी जगह रहने या मकान बेचने की स्थिति में बिजली कनेक्शन की पीडी (स्थाई विच्छेदन) करवानी होती है। इसके लिए पहले उन्हें खंड कार्यालय जाकर अपनी आईडी ( खाता संख्या) पर उपभोग किए बिजली बिल का पूरा भुगतान ( शून्य) करना होता है।

इसी के बाद पीडी की प्रक्रिया की जाती है। इसके लिए खंड दफ्तर पर आवेदन शुल्क ( घरेलू कनेक्शन 300 रुपये, कॉमर्शियल कनेक्शन 500 रुपये) जमा करने पर खंड की तरफ से ओएम ( ऑफिस मेमोरेंडम) की एक प्रति उपभोक्ता और दूसरी क्षेत्र के अवर अभियंता को डाक से भेजी जाती है।

इसे भी पढ़ें:  प्रदूषण नियत्रंण बोर्ड ने दी चेतावनी: गोरखपुर शहर में संकट खड़ा कर रहा भूगर्भ जल दोहन, 122 होटलों को नोटिस

डाक मिलने के बाद जेई, उपभोक्ता के परिसर पर टंगा मीटर उतारता है और पीली पर्ची देता है। इसी पर्ची और ओएम के साथ जेई, पीडी फार्म को भरकर खुद और लाइनमैन के हस्ताक्षर से पीडी का सत्यापन करता है। इसके बाद पीडी की फाइल पहले उपखंड के एसडीओ के पास जाती है, वहां सत्यापित होने के बाद अधिशासी अभियंता खंड के सर्वर से उपभोक्ता की आईडी (नाम-खाता संख्या) डिलीट कर दी जाती है। इसमें किसी एक जगह भी कागज फंस गया तो आईडी चलती रहेगी और बिल बनता जाएगा, इसे बंद करवाना जरूरी होता है, वरना इसी का फायदा उठाया जाता है।
 

सुविधा शुल्क के लिए अभियंता ऐसे करते हैं खेल

निगम के सूत्रों की मानें तो यह सारा खेल उपभोक्ता से सुविधा शुल्क वसूलने के लिए होता है। पीडी लंबित और लाखों रुपये का बिजली बिल लेकर खंड दफ्तर आने वाले उपभोक्ताओं की समस्याएं भी निगम के जिम्मेदार ही सुलझाते हैं। एक सेवानिवृत्त अधिशासी अभियंता ने बताया कि आवेदकों के कागजों में ही निगम के जिम्मेदार जुगाड़ निकाल लेते हैं। जैसे, मोहित ने पीडी के लिए आवेदन किया और जेई आकर परिसर से मीटर उतारकर उन्हें पीली पर्ची थमा गया। पांच साल बाद अचानक उसी कनेक्शन पर पांच लाख रुपये का बिल आ गया।

इसे भी पढ़ें:  यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें: संतकबीरनगर-बांसी का सफर होगा आसान, बिछेगी नई रेल लाइन

ऐसे में अभियंता, उपभोक्ता के परिसर से मीटर जिस वर्ष हटाया गया था, उसी समय से कनेक्शन को खत्म मानकर बिल में संशोधन कर देते हैं। बताया कि इस संशोधन को पूरी सेटिंग के साथ किया जाता है। इससे उपभोक्ता को लगता कि उनकी परेशानी खत्म हो गई और निगम के जिम्मेदारों को सुविधा शुल्क मिल जाता है अलग से।

अधीक्षण अभियंता शहरी यूसी वर्मा ने कहा कि विभागीय प्रक्रिया है कि उपभोक्ता के कनेक्शन को नियमानुसार निपटाया जाए। पीडी के लिए आवेदन करने पर जांच के बाद उसे आगे बढ़ाया जाता है। लापरवाही होने की वजह से ही पीडी के मामले लंबित रह जाते हैं। इसमें सुधार की जरूरत है। उच्चाधिकारियों से इस संबंध में चर्चा कर जरूरी दिशा निर्देश जारी करवाया जाएगा।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed