नोएडा: अब रेनबो नाम से जाना जाएगा सेक्टर-50 मेट्रो स्टेशन, एनएमआरसी ने लिया फैसला

Noida: Sector-50 station of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to be made a dedicated station for transgender community. Ritu Maheshwari, Noida Authority CEO says, "Transgender community will be provided employment at the station. Station will be open for all commuters". (21.06) pic.twitter.com/E4cDrlmCTe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2020
