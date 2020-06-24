शहर चुनें
नोएडा: अब रेनबो नाम से जाना जाएगा सेक्टर-50 मेट्रो स्टेशन, एनएमआरसी ने लिया फैसला

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नोएडा Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 10:55 PM IST
नोएडा सेक्टर 50 मेट्रो स्टेशन
नोएडा सेक्टर 50 मेट्रो स्टेशन - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड ने सेक्टर-50 मेट्रो स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर रेनबो रख दिया है। यह स्टेशन विशेष तौर पर ट्रांसजेंडरों को समर्पित होगा। यहां उनके लिए अलग-अलग व्यवस्थाएं होंगी। एमडी रितु माहेश्वरी के मुताबिक, एनएमआरसी को व्यक्तिगत तौर पर और एनजीओ की ओर से कई सुझाव मिले हैं। 
इसमें लोगों ने स्टेशन के लिए कई नाम सुझाए। इन सुझावों को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस स्टेशन का नाम रेनबो रखा गया है। ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय को सशक्त बनाने के लिए इस तरह का प्रयास शुरू किया गया है। एनएमआरसी इस समुदाय के लोगों को रोजगार दिलाने की कोशिश भी शुरू करेगा ताकि यह लोग आत्मनिर्भर बन सकें।
 
