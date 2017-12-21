बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं जानते होंगे कैलेंडर से जुड़ा ये रहस्य, अब बदल चुकेे हैं इसके मायने
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:45 PM IST
कैलेंडर इकलौती चीज है, जो साल भर आपकी आंखों के सामने रहती है। कैलेंडर अब केवल बेडरूम में सजाने, ऑफिस के केबिन को सुंदर बनाने, वर्ष भर के पर्वों और छुट्टियों की तिथियों को जानने में नहीं लगाए जा रहे बल्कि इनके मायने बदल चुकेें हैं। अब लोग अपने यादगार लम्हों को कैलेंडर में सजा रहे हैं। कानपुराइट्स को पसंद आ रहे हैं वे कैलेंडर जिनमें उनकी यादगार तिथियां व फोटोज हों।
