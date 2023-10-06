Notifications

एसवाईएल नहर पर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: पंजाब में कहीं खड़ा जंगल तो कहीं बेकार पड़ी जमीन, हरियाणा ऐसा है हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Fri, 06 Oct 2023 12:59 AM IST
रोपड़ में एसवाईएल नहर का हाल। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी

सतलुज-यमुना लिंक (एसवाईएल) नहर परियोजना पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट से फटकार के बाद पंजाब और हरियाणा में यह मुद्दा फिर से गर्मा गया है। एसवाईएल नहर परियोजना में 214 किलोमीटर लंबी नहर की परिकल्पना की गई थी। इसमें 122 किलोमीटर का हिस्सा पंजाब में और 92 किलोमीटर के हिस्से का निर्माण हरियाणा में होना था। 



हरियाणा ने अपने क्षेत्र में इस परियोजना को पूरा कर लिया था लेकिन पंजाब सरकार ने नहर के लिए अधिग्रहित 5,376 एकड़ जमीन को रद्द कर मालिकों को लौटा दिया और जेसीबी से नहर को मिट्टी से पाट दिया था। अब वह जगह खाली पड़ी है। कई जगह जंगल खड़े हो गए हैं तो कुछ जगह समतल जमीन बेकार पड़ी है। 


वहीं, हरियाणा में नहर पूरी तरह उपयोग में है और अंबाला के मलौर हेड से नरवाना ब्रांच से इसमें पानी आता है। पंजाब में रोपड़ से शुरू हुई एसवाईएल नहर मोरिंडा से होकर खरड़-लांडरां-चुन्नी रोड के साथ से निकलते हुए बनूड़ पहुंचती है। वहां से राजपुरा निकल जाती है। इस नहर के बनने से इलाके के कई गांवों के किसानों को फसलों की सिंचाई करने में सुगमता हासिल होती। 

अकाली दल की सरकार के समय में इसे लेकर काफी राजनीतिक हलचल हुई थी। तब किसानों को उम्मीद जगी थी कि यह जमीन उन्हें वापस मिल जाएगी लेकिन जमीन वापस नहीं मिली। इसके बाद कुछ जगह किसानों ने नहर को तोड़ दिया और मिट्टी से भर दिया। अब नहर में जंगल खड़ा हो गया।

अंबाला में एसवाईएल नहर का हाल। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
हरियाणा में एसवाईएल नहर की क्षमता 7 हजार 465 क्यूसेक है, जबकि साथ चलती नरवाना ब्रांच की क्षमता 4 हजार 422 क्यूसेक है। सिंचाई विभाग के एक्सईएन (एसवाईएल) रणबीर त्यागी ने बताया कि नरवाना ब्रांच से ही करीब 2 हजार क्यूसेक पानी एसवाईएल में हरियाणा की हद में बहता है। दरअसल, कई वर्षों से एसवाईएल नहर की मरम्मत नहीं की गई है। यह नहर करीब 18 फुट गहरी है। नहर कई जगहों से टूटी होने के कारण नरवाना ब्रांच से ज्यादा पानी नहीं छोड़ा जाता।

अंबाला: 13 किलोमीटर में गुजरती है एसवाईएल

अंबाला में एसवाईएल नहर का 13 किमी लंबा हिस्सा पड़ता है। पंजाब के सराला कलां गांव के बाद अंबाला में ईस्माइलपुर-मलौर के पास नहर हरियाणा में प्रवेश करती है। इसके बाद यह जनसुई हेड से थोड़ा आगे तक अंबाला में जिले में पड़ती है। सराला कलां के पास एसवाईएल में जलकुंभी उगी है। यहं नहर कम जंगल ज्यादा दिखता है। जैसे-जैसे हरियाणा के अंबाला की तरफ बढ़ते हैं तो एसवाईएल में पानी भी दिखना शुरू हो जाता है। हरियाणा की नरवाना ब्रांच से अंबाला सीमा पर नहर में पानी छोड़ा जाता है। इस नहर में बारिश का पानी भी जमा रहता है।

कुरुक्षेत्र: कहीं हालात दुरुस्त तो कहीं खस्ता

बरसात के सीजन में अक्सर नहर में पानी बहता रहता है। कई बार मारकंडा व दूसरी नहरों का पानी भी ओवरफ्लो होने पर इसमें पानी छोड़ा जाता है। वर्तमान में नहर कहीं दुरुस्त है तो कहीं बेहद खस्ताहाल। प्रशासन इससे घास-फूस की सफाई तक नहीं करवा पा रहा है। नहर के ये हालात तब हैं जब यह वर्ष 2010 में कुरुक्षेत्र में तबाही मचा चुकी है। शहर के बड़े क्षेत्र को बाढ़ की चपेट में ले लिया था। क्षेत्र के लोग आज भी उस समय की तबाही नहीं भूले हैं।

करनाल: बजट न मिलने से टूटने लगे किनारे

एसवाईएल नहर का बुटेड़ा से लेकर काछुआ हेड तक करीब 27 किलोमीटर का क्षेत्र है। काफी समय से मरम्मत न होने से एसवाईएल नहर किनारे टूटने लगे हैं। काछवा पुल से पहले भी नहर पटरी जर्जर हालत में है। सिंचाई विभाग के कार्यकारी अभियंता राजेश चोपड़ा ने बताया कि नहर की मरम्मत के लिए करीब सवा दो करोड़ रुपये का प्रस्ताव मुख्यालय भेजा गया है। स्वीकृति मिलते ही नहर की मरम्मत का काम शुरू हो जाएगा। करनाल में यह नहर निगदू, निगाड़ा, बुटेड़ा, ब्राह्मण माजरा, पुंडरक, सौंकड़ा से होती हुई काछवा में मिलती है। इस वक्त नहर में बरसात का पानी भरा है।

नहर नहीं बनने से खेती-पानी का सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

एसवाईएल नहर का निर्माण नहीं होने से हरियाणा को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है। सिंचाई का भरपूर पानी नहीं मिलने से किसानों की खेतीबाड़ी प्रभावित हो रही है। सिंचाई के पानी के लिए अधिकतर जिलों के किसान भूजल पर निर्भर हैं। इससे भूजल स्तर काफी नीचे गिर रहा है। प्रदेश के 40 फीसदी गांव पानी की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। 1948 गांव गंभीर संकट से गुजर रहे हैं। हरियाणा जल संसाधन प्राधिकरण के मुताबिक राज्य में करीब 34 लाख करोड़ लीटर पानी की मांग है। इनमें से सिर्फ 20 लाख करोड़ लीटर पानी मिलता है। करीब 14 लाख करोड़ लीटर पानी की कमी है।

केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्रालय के मुताबिक अगर एसवाईएल का पानी हरियाणा को मिलता तो राज्य के करीब 4.46 लाख हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में सिंचाई होती और लोगों को खेती के लिए भूमिगत पानी पर निर्भर नहीं होना पड़ता। भूजल के उपयोग से हर साल सरकार पर करीब 150 करोड़ रुपये का अतिरिक्त भार पड़ता है। साथ ही हर साल 42 लाख टन खाद्यान्न का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। अगर 1981 के समझौते के अनुसार 1983 में एसवाईएल नहर बन जाती तो हरियाणा 130 लाख टन अतिरिक्त खाद्यान्न व दूसरे अनाज का उत्पादन करता, जिससे राज्य को कृषि पैदावार के रूप में हर साल 19 हजार 500 करोड़ रुपये का लाभ मिलता। वहीं, एसवाईएल के पानी से 50 मेगावाट बिजली का उत्पादन भी होता।

पंजाब के किसानों को भी मिलता लाभ

हरियाणा सरकार के मुताबिक एसवाईएल के नहीं बनने से पंजाब को भी नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है। अगर नहर बनी होती तो पंजाब में करीब 1.28 लाख हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र को सिंचाई का लाभ पहुंचता। वहीं, हर साल बाढ़ से होने वाले नुकसान से भी राहत मिलती। बारिश का अतिरिक्त पानी आने पर पंजाब एसवाईएल नहर के जरिये अतिरिक्त पानी छोड़ता है। अगर पूरी तरह से नहर बनी हो तो इससे बाढ़ का नुकसान कम होगा।

तारीखों में हरियाणा और पंजाब के बीच पानी की लड़ाई

29 जनवरी 1955: तत्कालीन अविभाजित पंजाब, जम्मू और कश्मीर व राजस्थान के बीच रावी और ब्यास नदियों के पानी को साझा करने के लिए एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए थे। इस समझौते के अनुसार पंजाब राज्य को 7.20 मिलियन एकड़ फुट (एमएएफ) आवंटित किया गया था। इसके अलावा राजस्थान को 8 एमएएफ और जम्मू-कश्मीर को 0.65 एमएएफ पानी आवंटित किया गया था। जल समझौता 1921-45 की प्रवाह श्रृंखला पर आधारित था। इसमें रावी और ब्यास नदियों का कुल प्रवाह 15.85 एमएएफ आंका गया था।
1966: हरियाणा पंजाब से अलग हो गया और पंजाब पुनर्गठन अधिनियम की धारा 78 के तहत उसे पंजाब के कुछ पानी पर अधिकार मिल गया।
मार्च 1976: जब पंजाब ने पानी नहीं दिया तो हरियाणा ने केंद्र सरकार का दरवाजा खटखटाया। केंद्र सरकार ने उसे अविभाजित पंजाब के 7.2 एमएएफ में से 3.5 एमएएफ आवंटित किया।
फरवरी 1978: पंजाब ने हरियाणा को पानी देने को नहर बनाने के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण की अधिसूचना जारी की।

1980: सतलुज और ब्यास से हरियाणा के हिस्से का पानी के लिए सतलुज को पश्चिमी यमुना नहर से जोड़ने वाली 212 किलोमीटर लंबी सतलुज यमुना लिंक (एसवाईएल) नहर की योजना बनाई गई। हरियाणा ने अपने 90 किलोमीटर के हिस्से में निर्माण पूरा कर लिया लेकिन पंजाब ने अपने 122 किलोमीटर के हिस्से निर्माण बंद कर दिया।
1981: तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी ने दिसंबर 1983 तक पंजाब में एसवाईएल को पूरा करने के लिए पंजाब, हरियाणा और राजस्थान के बीच एक त्रिपक्षीय समझौता कराया। इस समझौते के अनुसार दिल्ली को भी कुछ पानी मिलना था। इंदिरा गांधी ने पटियाला जिले के कपूरी गांव में एसवाईएल नहर के निर्माण के लिए भूमि पूजन किया।

अप्रैल 1982: शिरोमणि अकाली दल (शिअद) ने एसवाईएल नहर के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू किया। जब यह विरोध हिंसक हो गया 1985 में पंजाब सरकार ने नहर निर्माण रोक दिया।
1985: राजीव-लोंगोवाल समझौते के तहत पानी का बंटवारा तय करने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश वी बालकृष्ण एराडी की अध्यता में एक ट्रिब्यूनल का गठन किया गया।
जनवरी 1987: न्यायाधीश वी बालकृष्ण एराडी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में रावी-ब्यास नदियों के पानी में 1.11 एमएएफ की वृद्धि पाई और पानी की कुल उपलब्धता 18.28 एमएएफ तय की। ट्रिब्यूनल ने पंजाब को 5 एमएएफ, हरियाणा को 3.83 एमएएफ, राजस्थान को 8.60 एमएएफ, जम्मू-कश्मीर को 0.65 एमएएफ और दिल्ली को 0.20 एमएएफ पानी दिया।

1986: पंजाब ने लगभग 700 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से एसवाईएल नहर का लगभग 90 प्रतिशत काम पूरा कर लिया।
23 जुलाई 1990: आतंकियों ने चंडीगढ़ के निकट नहर की साइट पर 30 मजदूरों सहित एसवाईएल के मुख्य अभियंता और उनके सहायक की हत्या कर दी। इससे नहर निर्माण का काम एक बार फिर रुक गया।
1995-96: नहर का निर्माण पूरा कराने के लिए हरियाणा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की।
15 जनवरी 2002: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पंजाब को नहर का काम पूरा करने के लिए एक साल का समय दिया और उसकी पुनर्विचार याचिका को खारिज कर दिया।

12 जून 2004: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को पंजाब में नहर का निर्माण पूरा करने के लिए केंद्रीय एजेंसी से काम कराने का निर्देश दिया और पंजाब को केंद्रीय एजेंसी को जमीन सौंपने का आदेश दिया।
2004: पंजाब सरकार 1981 के जल समझौते और अन्य सभी जल बंटवारा समझौतों को रद्द करने के लिए पंजाब टर्मिनेशन ऑफ एग्रीमेंट्स कानून बना दिया।
10 नवंबर 2016: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 2004 में बनाए पंजाब के कानून को असांविधानिक करार देते हुए उसे रावी और ब्यास नदियों का पानी हरियाणा, हिमाचाल प्रदेश, राजस्थान, जम्मू-कश्मीर और दिल्ली के साथ बांटने का आदेश दिया।
2017: पंजाब सरकार ने एसवाईएल नहर के अधीगृहित जमीन लोगों को वापस कर दी।
