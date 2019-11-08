शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Fine of Rs 1,30,000 collected from the farmers in Ambala for burning stubble

अंबालाः पराली जलाने वाले किसानों से अब तक वसूला गया एक लाख 30 हजार का जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 03:02 AM IST
उप निदेशक (कृषि) गिरीश नागपाल
उप निदेशक (कृषि) गिरीश नागपाल - फोटो : ANI
अंबाला में पराली जलाने वाले किसानों से अब तक 1 लाख 30 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना वसूला गया है।  उप निदेशक (कृषि) गिरीश नागपाल ने बताया कि अब तक हमारे पास पराली जलाने के 50 मामले आए हैं। इस समय अवधि में पिछले साल 115 मामले आए थे। पांच एफआईआर भी दर्ज की गई हैं। 
चीनी मिल के अधिकारियों के साथ बातचीत की गई है। उनकी 1 लाख टन पराली की मांग है। हम कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि किसान पराली न जलाकर उसे बेच दें ताकि उनकी कुछ कमाई भी हो सके। इसका खाका तैयार किया जा रहा है। 

नागपाल ने बताया कि पराली जलाने वाले किसानों की एक सूची बनाकर हमने मुख्यालय भेज दी है। इन किसानों को किसी सरकारी योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल पाएगा। 
burning stubble fine on farmers ambala news
