कृषि कानून: सुखबीर बादल के नेतृत्व में अमृतसर से शुरू हुआ किसान मार्च, चंडीगढ़ कूच करेंगे लोग

Liveकृषि कानून: सुखबीर बादल के नेतृत्व में अमृतसर से शुरू हुआ किसान मार्च, चंडीगढ़ कूच करेंगे लोग
Punjab: Kisan March, led by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, begins from Amritsar. — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020
SAD President says, "We'll give a memorandum to the Governor, with a request to centre & President that Parliament session be called again & Farm Laws be taken back." #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/vQjqd0INCR
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.