कुंभ राशिः अात्मविश्वास के स्तर के बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना
आपकी राशि से दसवें भाव में बुध गोचर कर रहे हैं, जिसके चलते कार्यक्षेत्र पर आपको अधिक मेहनत करनी पड़ सकती है, मगर फिर भी आप लक्ष्यों को हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे। उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा आपके कार्य की प्रसंशा की जा सकती है साथ ही नौकरी में पदोन्नति व वेतनवृद्धि के योग भी बन रहे हैं। इसके साथ-साथ ग्याहरवें स्थान पर सूर्य के गतिमान होने से आपके आत्मविश्वास के स्तर में बढोतरी हो सकती है। व्यवसाय का विस्तार कर सकते हैं यह आपके लिए फायदेमंद हो सकता है।
