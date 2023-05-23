Notifications

Hindi News ›   Video ›   Haryana ›   Abhinav Siwach Of Fatehabad Secured 12th Rank In UPSC Exam|

फतेहाबाद के अभिनव सिवाच ने सुधारा रैंक, इस बार UPSC में पाया 12वां स्थान समेत बड़ी खबरें

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: Tarun Phore Updated Tue, 23 May 2023 06:42 PM IST
Abhinav Siwach Of Fatehabad Secured 12th Rank In UPSC Exam|
फतेहाबाद के अभिनव सिवाच ने UPSC में 12वां रैंक लिया है। वे फिलहाल दिल्ली में SDM हैं। इससे पहले टोहाना में नायब तहसीलदार भी रहे चुके हैं। उनका परिवार फिलहाल हिसार और गुरुग्राम में रह रहा है।

Recommended

MP Politics: दिग्विजय ने साधा सीएम चौहान पर निशाना, बोले- चुनाव में देखेंगे शिवराज के तरकश में कितने तीर हैं

दिग्विजय सिंह ने साधा शिवराज पर निशाना
Sehore
23 May 2023

MP News: वैश्य और जैन समाज के सम्मेलन में सिंधिया ने हाथ जोड़कर मांगी माफी, बोले- गलती हो तो क्षमा करना

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
Shivpuri
23 May 2023
MP Weather: बेमौसम बारिश ने खोली रहली नगर पालिका की पोल, राव मार्केट की सड़क पर जमा हुआ नालियों का गंदा पानी

राव मार्केट की सड़क पर भरा पानी
Madhya Pradesh
23 May 2023

Ujjain: केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री दर्शना जरदोश ने किए महाकाल के दर्शन, सिद्धिविनायक के दर पर बंधवाया रक्षा सूत्र

केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री दर्शना जरदोश ने किए बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन
Ujjain
22 May 2023

MP Election: चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी को बड़ा झटका, कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए कई नेता

MP Election
Madhya Pradesh
22 May 2023

MP News: ढाई साल के बकरे की कीमत जान उड़ जाएंगे होश, पेट में बने एक खास अक्षर के चलते बटोर रहा है सुर्खियां

बकरा जिसकी कीमत एक करोड़ रखी गई है।
Madhya Pradesh
22 May 2023

आशीष देशमुख से मिले देवेंद्र फडणवीस, बीजेपी में वापसी के लग रहे कयास

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Maharashtra
21 May 2023

कांग्रेस ने सिंधिया पर साधा निशाना कहा ट्विटर बायो से हटाया बीजेपी

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
National
21 May 2023

रोहतक में भगवान परशुराम जन्मोत्सव,नवीन जयहिंद की सरकार को चेतावनी- वह नहीं रुकेंगे समेत बड़ी खबरें

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
21 May 2023

MP की खास खबरें: CM शिवराज ने तीर्थयात्रियों को फ्लाइट से किया रवाना, वीडी शर्मा ने कमलनाथ पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप

मध्यप्रदेश की खास खबरें
Madhya Pradesh
21 May 2023

डीके शिवकुमार को सीएम नहीं बनाने पर मायावती ने कह दी बड़ी बात, कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

मायावती
Uttar Pradesh
21 May 2023

कर्नाटक के बाद अब एमपी चुनाव में कांग्रेस के लिए खुद मोर्चा संभालेंगी प्रियंका गांधी

प्रियंका गांधी
Madhya Pradesh
21 May 2023

रोहतक: महम के ऐतिहासिक चबूतरे पर बैठी खाप पंचायत,साक्षी मलिक ने मांगा साथ, समर्थन में उठे हाथ

रोहतक
Haryana
21 May 2023

हिसार: खेत में बने कुएं की सफाई करने उतरे 3 लोगों की जहरीली गैस चढ़ने से मौत

हिसार
Haryana
21 May 2023

चंडीगढ़ में 3 को कुचलने वाला गिरफ्तार, आरोपी नेशनल लेवल का शूटर

चंडीगढ़
Haryana
21 May 2023

रोहतक: पहरावर में परशुराम जन्मोत्सव में उमड़ी भीड़,फरसा लेकर आयोजन स्थल पर पहुंच रहे लोग

रोहतक
Haryana
21 May 2023

गुरुग्राम: CM मनोहर ने चलाई साइकिल,लोगों को फिट इंडिया का संदेश दिया, करीब 2 हजार बच्चे भी हिस्सा लेने पहुंंचे

सीएम मनोहर लाल
Haryana
21 May 2023

कर्नाटक चुनाव में मिली हार से बीजेपी हुई सतर्क? एमपी में सिंधिया समर्थकों के कटेंगे टिकट!

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
National
20 May 2023

चंडीगढ़ पुलिस में 700 कांस्टेबल होंगे भर्ती,अगले हफ्ते से आवेदन शुरू समेत हरियाणा की बड़ी खबरें

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
20 May 2023

यमुनानगर में ढ़ाई साल की बच्ची की मौत,घर के बाहर खेलते हुए ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली ने कुचला

यमुनानगर
Haryana
20 May 2023

हरियाणा में खेतों में बिजली चोरी पर बड़ा फैसला, 2.5 लाख किया जुर्माना, पहले था 4 हजार

हरियाणा सरकार
Haryana
20 May 2023

हरियाणा में दूर होगी शिक्षको की कमी,करीब 7400 TGT,4400 PGT सहित 20 हजार शिक्षक होंगे नियुक्त

कंवरपाल गुर्जर
Haryana
20 May 2023

पानीपत में नहर में कूदे पति-पत्नी,2 साल पहले की थी लव मैरिज

पानीपत
Haryana
20 May 2023

Chandigarh: 7 लोगों को कुचलने वाले आरोपी को नहीं पकड़ पाई पुलिस, जानकारी होने पर भी हाथ हैं खाली

चंडीगढ़
Haryana
20 May 2023

सुल्तानपुर लोधी के गुरुद्वारा श्री हट साहिब में ग्रंथी व सेवादार को पीटा, घटना CCTV में कैद

पंजाब
Punjab
20 May 2023

HBSE: ओपन परीक्षाओं का परिणाम हुआ घोषित,10वीं में 17.36 प्रतिशत,12वीं में 21.65 प्रतिशत हुए पास समेत बड़ी खबरे

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
19 May 2023

गुरुग्राम: बॉयफ्रेंड ने ही मारी थी मॉडल शाइना को गोली,12 घंटे चली सर्जरी,हालत अब भी गंभीर

गुरुग्राम
Haryana
19 May 2023
जल्द होगा महाराष्ट्र कैबिनेट का विस्तार,शिंदे खेमे के इन नेताओं को मिलेगा मंत्रिपद

महाराष्ट्र राजनीति
Maharashtra
19 May 2023

पंजाब पुलिस में तैनात फीमेल डॉग सिम्मी ने जीती कैंसर की जंग, रोज हाल जानने जाते थे एसएसपी

पंजाब
Punjab
19 May 2023

हरियाणा में नहीं दिखेंगे तोंद वाले पुलिसकर्मी, फील्ड से पुलिस लाइन में होगा ट्रांसफर

अनिल विज
Haryana
19 May 2023
