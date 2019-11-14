शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   stone pelting between birla lbs hostel student group for student union election varanasi

वाराणसी: बिरला और एलबीएस हॉस्टल के छात्र आपस में भिड़े, दोनों में जमकर हुआ पथराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 01:22 PM IST
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी में बिड़ला चौराहे पर दो छात्रों का समूह आपस में भिड़ गया। मारपीट में दोनों ओर से पथराव शुरू हो गया।
विज्ञापन
सूचना के बाद मौके पर भारी पुलिस बल पहुंच गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, बिरला और एलबीएस हॉस्टल के छात्रों के बीच मारपीट हुई है।
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव व आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र सत्ता संग्राम : मुख्यमंत्री पद पाकर भी बहुत कुछ खो देगी शिवसेना

13 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

बाहर होते ही शेफाली बग्गा ने खोले बिग बॉस के घर के राज, पार्लर, कपड़ों और फोन की बताई सच्चाई

13 नवंबर 2019

shefali bagga
Shefali Bagga
Shefali Bagga
Shefali Bagga Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

बाहर होते ही शेफाली बग्गा ने खोले बिग बॉस के घर के राज, पार्लर, कपड़ों और फोन की बताई सच्चाई

13 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

14 नवंबर 2019 का राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

14 नवंबर 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
stone pelting between student varanasi up college varanasi clash between two groups
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

LIVE INDvBAN: बांग्लादेश का पाचवां विकेट गिरा, अश्विन दिग्गजों की खास क्लब में हुए शामिल

14 नवंबर 2019

मृतक के परिजन से अभद्रता पर मुख्यमंत्री नाराज।
Lucknow

यूपी: मृतक के परिजनों से अभद्रता पर अमेठी के डीएम प्रशांत शर्मा को हटाया गया

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

जानें, राफेल, राहुल गांधी और सबरीमाला मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या दिया फैसला

14 नवंबर 2019

deepak kalal
Bollywood

मेट्रो में दीपक कलाल की हुई थी पिटाई, अब पीएम मोदी का नाम लेकर लड़की को दी धमकी

14 नवंबर 2019

deepveer
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को इटली से ब्याह कर लाए थे रणवीर सिंह, एक बार फिर देखें पूरा Wedding Album

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अपनी मां के साथ गौरव
India News

विधवा मां के लिए आत्मनिर्भर योग्य वर खोजता बेटा

14 नवंबर 2019

uddhav thackeray and sharad pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सरकार बनाने को लेकर शिवसेना, कांग्रेस और एनसीपी में करीब-करीब सहमति

14 नवंबर 2019

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल और कटरीना कैफ के बीच बढ़ रही हैं करीबियां, LEAKED हुई डिनर डेट की फोटो

14 नवंबर 2019

Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram Leela
Bollywood

जब डायरेक्टर के कट बोलने के बाद भी KISS करते रहे दीपिका-रणवीर, ऐसे शुरू हुई थी लव स्टोरी

14 नवंबर 2019

VHP divided into two camps for the construction of Ram temple
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के निर्माण को लेकर दो खेमों में बंटी विहिप, अधिकार पर तकरार

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
Varanasi

भदोही: निर्माणाधीन पुल से कार पर गिरा लोहे का बड़ा टुकरा, बाल-बाल जिंदगी

भदोही जिले के गोपीगंज में ओवरब्रिज निर्माण में कार्यदाही संस्था की बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। लोहे का एक बड़ा टुकड़ा हाईवे से जा रही टवेरा गाड़ी पर गिर गया, जिससे गाड़ी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई...

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ballia

पति को छोड़कर चार साल पहले प्रेमी से की थी शादी, युवक ने इलाज कराने के बहाने ले जाकर नदी में फेंका

14 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

गाजीपुर में मां के सामने ही बेटे पर पेट्रोल छिड़क लगाई आग

14 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Uttar Pradesh

झुन्ना के मां-बाप और भाई सहित पांच पर 25-25 हजार का ईनाम

14 नवंबर 2019

babatpur airport
Varanasi

नए साल पर बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट को दो एयरोब्रिज की सौगात

14 नवंबर 2019

Roadways bus
Varanasi

बसों से यात्रा नहीं आसान, चालक-परिचालक करते हैं परेशान

14 नवंबर 2019

jhunna
Varanasi

झुन्ना के मां-बाप और भाई सहित पांच पर 25-25 हजार का इनाम

14 नवंबर 2019

dev diwali
Varanasi

घाटों पर पसरी गंदगी को गंगा में बहाया

14 नवंबर 2019

राजघाट पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत करते हंसराज हंस
Uttar Pradesh

देव दीपावली : हंसराज हंस और भजन सोपोरी की प्रस्तुति देख झूम उठे दर्शक

13 नवंबर 2019

iit bhu varanasi
Varanasi

आईआईटी बीएचयू में छात्रों को मिलेगी ई-लर्निगिं की सुविधा

14 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में लाया जा सकता है बिल

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में बिल लाया जाएगा। सूत्रों से खबरे है कि इसके लिए सरकार कवायद शुरू कर चुकी है। पूरी खबर इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए।

14 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला केस 1:27

फिर फंसा सबरीमाला केस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पलटा पिछला फैसला, अब 7 जजों की बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

14 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन कैंसिल 2:03

कोहरे को देखते हुए पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की 28 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें निरस्त, कई ट्रेनों का बदला रूट

14 नवंबर 2019

आरटीआई 5:49

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ का बड़ा फैसला, 'CJI दफ्तर भी आरटीआई के दायरे में'

13 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह 5:51

महाराष्ट्र संग्राम पर पहली बार बोले अमित शाह- 'हम शिवसेना की मौजूदा शर्त नहीं मानेंगे'

13 नवंबर 2019

Related

rajyapal
Varanasi

उन्नति के लिए भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त माहौल है जरूरी : राज्यपाल

14 नवंबर 2019

varanasi
Varanasi

बेरोजगारी से मुकाबले के लिए तकनीकी शिक्षा जरूरी

14 नवंबर 2019

bal diwas special
Varanasi

बच्चों की खुशी में भूल जाता है बुढ़ापा

14 नवंबर 2019

varanasi bhu
Varanasi

महामना को आजादी का संदेश सुनाने काशी आए थे पं. नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2019

railway
Varanasi

ट्रक की कमानी टूटने से रेलवे ट्रैक बाधित, कई ट्रेनें रोकी गईं

14 नवंबर 2019

सेना भर्ती की सांकेतिक फोटो
Varanasi

सेना भर्ती परीक्षाः इन तारीखों पर ध्यान दें, नहीं तो बेकार जाएगी मेहनत

10 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited