शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Scorpio comes down from grill break over bridge in ballia

बलिया: ओवरब्रिज की ग्रिल तोड़कर नीचे खड़े ट्रक पर गिरी स्कार्पियो, कई लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 12:01 PM IST
नीचे गिरी स्कार्पियो।
नीचे गिरी स्कार्पियो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बलिया सब्जी मंडी में रविवार की देर रात टीडी कॉलेज के तरफ से हॉस्पिटल की तरफ जा रही स्कॉर्पियो ओवर ब्रिज पुल से नीचे एक खड़े ट्रक के ऊपर ग्रील तोड़ते हुए गिर गई। इस घटना में कई लोगों को हल्की चोटें आई हैं।
विज्ञापन
घायलों में करीब चार से पांच लोग बताए जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें अस्पातल में भर्ती कराया है। अस्पताल के चिकित्सक ने बताया कि सभी हल्के-फुल्के चोटिल हुए। थोड़ी सी दवा के बाद सभी को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

25 नवंबर 2019 का राशिफल
Predictions

25 नवंबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा सप्ताह का पहला दिन, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

25 नवंबर 2019

24 नवंबर 2019 का राशिफल
Predictions

24 नवंबर का राशिफल: रविवार के दिन इन 3 राशियों को मिल सकता है कोई मुनाफे का प्रस्ताव

24 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनने को लेकर आया राखी का बयान, कहा- 'रातों रात अमित शाह जी ने...'

24 नवंबर 2019

Rakhi, Amit Shah
rakhi sawant
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनने को लेकर आया राखी का बयान, कहा- 'रातों रात अमित शाह जी ने...'

24 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
Bollywood

विराट ने खोला अनुष्का के साथ पहली मुलाकात का राज, बोले-'पागलों जैसा था मेरा बर्ताव'

25 नवंबर 2019

अनुष्का
विराट कोहली, अनुष्का शर्मा
Virat Kohli and Anushka Shrama Karva Chauth
virat kohli, anushka sharma
Bollywood

विराट ने खोला अनुष्का के साथ पहली मुलाकात का राज, बोले-'पागलों जैसा था मेरा बर्ताव'

25 नवंबर 2019

साल 2020 में शनि ग्रह
Predictions

साल 2020 में किन राशियों पर रहेगी शनि की मेहरबानी और किन पर होगी टेढ़ी नजर

25 नवंबर 2019

अखिलेश और डिंपल यादव
Etawah

अखिलेश-डिंपल की शादी की 20वीं सालगिरह, रोमांटिक फिल्म से कम नहीं है यूपी के पूर्व सीएम की लव स्टाेरी

25 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ballia news scorpio ballia scorpio
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 13
Television

हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ की पत्नी ने पुलिस में दर्ज कराई शिकायत, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

25 नवंबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

कचरा बीनकर राखी सावंत की मां करती थीं गुजारा, ऑडिशन में कई बार हुई थी ऐसी हरकत

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनुष्का
Bollywood

विराट ने खोला अनुष्का के साथ पहली मुलाकात का राज, बोले-'पागलों जैसा था मेरा बर्ताव'

25 नवंबर 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

लाइव शो में रवीना का खुलासा-शाहरुख जब भी मेरे पति से मिलते हैं तो कहते हैं, तुम्हारी पत्नी...

25 नवंबर 2019

supreme court
India News

महाराष्ट्र का महासंग्राम: सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पासिंग आउट परेड
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: ससुराल से पहले मैदान पहुंच हरजीत की दुल्हन ने जीता दिल, बेटी बोली-पापा मेरे सिंघम

25 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस- अजित पवार-शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Live: अजित ने आपके इशारे पर यह कदम उठाया है? सवाल पर हंस पड़े शरद पवार

25 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र का महासमरः थोड़ी देर में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फैसला, कड़ी सुरक्षा में विधायक

25 नवंबर 2019

कल्याण सिंह-जगदंबिका पाल (फआइल फोटो)
India News

1998 में उत्तर प्रदेश में बनी थी महाराष्ट्र जैसी स्थिति, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया था ये फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार-देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

अजित एनसीपी विधायक दल के नेता तो बची रहेगी फडणवीस सरकार

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

धरना देते छात्र
Varanasi

बीएचयू में नया विवाद: हास्टल के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे नर्सिंग छात्र

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के नर्सिंग महाविद्यालय के सैकड़ों छात्र हास्टल न मिलने के विरोध में सड़क पर उतर आए। सोमवार की सुबह कालेज गेट पर छात्रों ने कक्षाओं का बहिष्कार कर धरना दिया...

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बीएचयू
Varanasi

डॉ फिरोज नियुक्ति प्रकरण: बीएचयू के 50 प्रोफेसरों ने राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री को लिखा पत्र

24 नवंबर 2019

नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामगोविंद चौधरी।
Varanasi

पद की गरिमा बनाए रखने के लिए महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल जारी करें श्वेतपत्र : रामगोविंद चौधरी

24 नवंबर 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
Varanasi

वाराणसी पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता! शातिर झुन्ना पंडित के 25 हजार इनामी भाई व मां गिरफ्तार

24 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

बेटे के इलाज को एसएसपी की पत्नी जब पहुंची सरकारी अस्पताल तो मचा हड़कंप  

24 नवंबर 2019

bhu
Varanasi

विरोध के बीच कला संकाय में पहुंचा फिरोज का आवेदन

25 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Varanasi

वाराणसी के 15 लोगों के 18 असलहों का लाइसेंस होगा निरस्त, पुलिस ने भेजी रिपोर्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

सस्पेंड
Varanasi

ड्यूटी पर आराम दो सिपाहियों के लिए बन गया हराम, एसपी ने किया निलंबित

24 नवंबर 2019

fir
Varanasi

आंखों में मिर्ची डालकर तड़पाते हैं प्रोफेसर साहब, पत्नी का आरोप

23 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

कपड़े की दुकान में दो लाख से अधिक के सामान पर चोरों ने किया हाथ साफ

24 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र सियासी संकट | 30 नवंबर के फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले NCP, CONG, BJP के लिए पांच बड़े सवाल

महाराष्ट्र के सियासी ड्रामे के बीच शक्ति परीक्षण होना है। ऐसे में 30 नवंबर को प्रस्तावित विश्वास मत से पहले कुछ सवाल हैं।

25 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार 1:38

महाराष्ट्र का संग्राम: अजित पवार पड़े अकेले, शरद पवार खेमे में लौटे सभी विधायक

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र सुप्रीम कोर्ट 1:44

Maharashtra Politics | सोमवार को फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, तय होगा भाजपा सरकार का भविष्य

25 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा 1:54

महाराष्ट्र में शुरू हुआ 'ऑपरेशन लोटस', इन 4 नेताओं को नंबर जुटाने की जिम्मेदारी

24 नवंबर 2019

अशोक चव्हाण 1:58

महाराष्ट्र: अशोक चव्हाण का भाजपा पर बड़ा आरोप, 'विधायकों को खरीदने की हो रही कोशिश'

24 नवंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

रात में युवक का हुआ दावते वलीमा, कुछ घंटे बाद मौत

23 नवंबर 2019

डेमो इमेज
Varanasi

होमगार्डों के एरियर पर कंपनी कमांडरों की नजर, नोएडा से बनारस पहुंची होमगार्ड भ्रष्टाचार की आंच

22 नवंबर 2019

विरोध करते छात्र (फाइल फोटो)
Uttar Pradesh

फिरोज नियुक्ति प्रकरण: बीएचयू में 16वें दिन छात्रों का धरना खत्म, जारी रहेगा विरोध

22 नवंबर 2019

खाली दौड़ी ट्रेन
Varanasi

जब चलती ट्रेन में चिल्लाने लगी महिला, मचा हड़कंप

23 नवंबर 2019

कामायनी ऑडिटोरियम में पखावज वादन से महंत प्रो विश्वम्भर नाथ मिश्र ने मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: संकट मोचन के महंत ने पखावज वादन से लोगों को कर दिया मंत्रमुग्ध

24 नवंबर 2019

साधन सहकारी समिति अरसिया का शुभारंभ करते राज्य मंत्री गिरीश चंद्र यादव।
Varanasi

राज्य मंत्री गिरीश चंद्र यादव ने धान खरीद शुरू होने के 23 दिन बाद किया धान क्रय केंद्र का उद्घाटन

24 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited