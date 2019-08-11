शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   rever ganga

गंगा में घटाव से घाटों पर बढ़ रही गंदगी

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 01:57 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी। घटाव पर होने के चलते गंगा अब घाटों पर गंदगी छोड़ती जा रही हैं। इसके चलते श्रद्धालुओं को परेशानी हो रही है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 24 सेमी गंगा का जलस्तर घटा है।
विज्ञापन
गंगा का जलस्तर पिछले दो दिनों से घट रहा है। इससे अब घाटों पर गंदगी और मिट्टी छूट गई है। कुछ घाटों की स्थिति ज्यादा ही खराब है। वहां तो पैर रखने की जगह तक की नही है। घाटों की सफाई को लेकर कोई कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। केन्द्रीय जल आयोग के अनुसार शुक्रवार को गंगा का जलस्तर 63.45 मीटर था, लेकिन शनिवार को घट कर 63.26 मीटर पर पहुंचा गया।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Brothel Racket Busted In Nagrota Bagwan Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, किराये के मकान में चल रहा था धंधा, दो महिलाएं गिरफ्तार

10 अगस्त 2019

सांसद जामियांग सेरिंग नामग्याल
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370: पीएम मोदी के बाद अब लद्दाख के लोग हुए इस सांसद के मुरीद, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा नजारा

10 अगस्त 2019

स्कूल बस का इंतजार करती छात्रा
Jammu

जम्मूः धारा 144 हटते ही सड़क पर लौटी रौनक, मम्मी-पापा संग घर से निकलीं बेटियां, देखिए तस्वीरें

10 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने की मांग 1964 में भी उठी थी
India News

1964 में हुई थी अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने की कोशिश, जानिए क्या हुआ था उस वक्त

10 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

जीबी रोड: यहां कोठे के बंद कमरों में पनपता है प्यार, मानने को कोई नहीं तैयार

10 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

'बैंडिट क्वीन' की एक्ट्रेस ने किया था खुलासा, इस सीन की वजह से रो-रोकर बीती थीं रातें

10 अगस्त 2019

seema biswas
seema biswas
seema biswas
bandit queen
Bollywood

'बैंडिट क्वीन' की एक्ट्रेस ने किया था खुलासा, इस सीन की वजह से रो-रोकर बीती थीं रातें

10 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
विज्ञापन
river ganga
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Huawei Harmony OS
Gadgets

गूगल के एंड्रॉयड को टक्कर देने के लिए हुआवे ने बनाया अपना 'हार्मनीओएस'

10 अगस्त 2019

Pakistani Actors
Bollywood

भारतीय फिल्में बैन करने के बाद अब रोएगा पाकिस्तान, पीएम मोदी से की गई ऐसी डिमांड

10 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Vidya Sinha
Bollywood

90 के दशक की अभिनेत्री विद्या सिन्हा के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, अस्पताल में वेंटिलेटर पर रखा

10 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Prayagraj

प्रदेश में एक ही दिन 24 करोड़ पौधे रोपने समेत चार अन्य रिकार्ड भी कायम, सीएम रहे मौजूद

10 अगस्त 2019

पीपल का पौधा
Delhi NCR

गूगल की निगरानी में पेड़ बनेंगे महाकुंभ के पौधे, जियो टैगिंग की तैयारी

10 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
mamta kulkarni, fardeen khan
Bollywood

करियर के शुरू में ही फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड जीत चुके थे ये 4 एक्टर्स, अब जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

10 अगस्त 2019

Durga Shakti Nagpal
Bollywood

रेत माफिया के छक्के छुड़ाने वाली IAS अफसर का खुलासा, आमिर खान की इस फिल्म से मिली प्रेरणा

10 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

आरोपियों से तंग आकर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने की खुदकुशी, दो सगे भाइयों पर हुआ था केस दर्ज

10 अगस्त 2019

Pratyusha Banerjee
Bollywood

प्यार में मिला धोखा तो इन अभिनेत्रियों ने कर ली खुदकुशी, 'बालिका वधु' ने भी चुनी ऐसी मौत

10 अगस्त 2019

Phoolan Devi
Bollywood

3 हफ्ते तक फूलन देवी का हुआ था गैंगरेप, बदला लेने के लिए 22 लोगों को मार दी थी गोली

10 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

यूपी: वरुणा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से राज्य मंत्री रेखा वर्मा का मोबाइल छीनकर भागा उचक्का

लखनऊ से वाराणसी जा रही वरूणा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में सफर कर रही बीज प्रधिकरण बोर्ड की अध्यक्ष रेखा वर्मा का मोबाइल फोन शुक्रवार की शाम जौनपुर जिले के श्रीकृष्ण नगर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास उचक्का छीनकर फरार हो गया...

10 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
vikash
Varanasi

जम्मू कश्मीर जम्मू कश्मीर के हुनर का अध्यन करेगी विशेष टास्क फोर्स

11 अगस्त 2019

DM surendra singh
Varanasi

डीएम का निरीक्षण

11 अगस्त 2019

bijli
Varanasi

मच्छोदरी बिजली संकट की जांच करेंगी एमडी अपर्णा यू

11 अगस्त 2019

freedom fighter
Varanasi

वर्दी को रंगकर तिरंगा बनाया और 26 जनवरी को जेल में फहराया

11 अगस्त 2019

sdm
Varanasi

एसडीएम की छापेमारी में मिला फर्जी अस्पताल, तीन पर मुकदमा

11 अगस्त 2019

सोनभद्र नरसंहार के वायरल वीडियो का फोटो।
Varanasi

सोनभद्र : 140 लोगों को किराए पर दी गई थी समिति की जमीन, समिति की भूमि हड़पने की थी योजना

10 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

ट्रेन से युवक को धक्का देने के वाले सिपाहियों पर कार्रवाई, आरपीएफ कमांडेंट ने तीनों को सस्पेंड किया

10 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

शादी का झांसा देकर नाबालिग छात्रा से करता रहा दुष्कर्म, गर्भवती होने पर फरार हुआ आरोपी

10 अगस्त 2019

दर्शन करने के बाद बिहार के राज्यपाल फागु चौहान।
Varanasi

बिहार के राज्यपाल बोले- सिर्फ पीएम मोदी हटा सकते थे अनुच्छेद 370, क्योंकि उनके पास 56 इंच का सीना है

8 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

फिल्म 'साहो' का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज, प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर के जोरदार एक्शन के बीच दिखा रोमांस का तड़का

प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म साहो का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। 2 मिनट 46 सेकेंड के ट्रेलर में आपको वो सब कुछ देखने को मिलेगा जो आप एक फिल्म में देखना चाहते हैं।

10 अगस्त 2019

बकरा 3:03

बकरों की मंडी में ‘सलमान’ और ‘सुल्तान’, एक की है स्पेशल डाइट तो दूसरा किसी और वजह से है फेमस

10 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:00

कैसे भारत से पाकिस्तान पहुंचती है सदा ए सरहद बस?

10 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:01

क्यों अजीत डोभाल पर पीएम मोदी को है भरोसा?

10 अगस्त 2019

अलादीन 3:28

On Location Shoot: Aladdin Naam To Suna Hoga से गायब हो रही महिलाएं, ये होगी जाफर की अगली चाल

10 अगस्त 2019

Related

मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने तैयार की राखी।
Varanasi

वाराणसी : रक्षा बंधन पर पीएम मोदी के हाथ में बंधेगी मुस्लिम महिलाओं द्वारा तैयार की गई राखी

10 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

दो छात्राओं से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

9 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

काशी से कन्याकुमारी की दूरी ढाई घंटे होगी कम

10 अगस्त 2019

वीडियो का फोटो।
Varanasi

दारोगा की गाड़ी को पास ना देना बस ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर को पड़ा भारी, सरे बाजार कर दी पिटाई

8 अगस्त 2019

craim
Varanasi

जौनपुर में पुिलस पर पथराव

10 अगस्त 2019

यूपीपीएससी।
Varanasi

यूपीपीएससी : पेपर लीक मामले में छह आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी खारिज

7 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited