जौनपुर में यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले छापी जा रही थी डुप्लीकेट कॉपी, एक गिरफ्तार ‌

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जौनपुर Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:10 PM IST
Printing of duplicate copy of UP board examination in jaunpur
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा शुरू होने में चार दिन शेष हैं। तभी पता चला कि जौनपुर में परीक्षा से पहले नकली उत्तर पुस्तिका छापी जा रही है। इस बात का खुलासा होते ही बोर्ड अधिकारियों से लेकर प्रशासनिक हलके में हड़कम्प मच गया है। 

मामले में पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं भारी संख्या में कापियां बरामद की हैं। पुलिस को इसके पीछे शिक्षा माफिया का हाथ लग रहा है। अब पूरे गिरोह को पकड़ने में पुलिस जुटी है।

पुलिस को सूचना मिली की यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल व इण्टरमीडिएट की परीक्षा के ल‌िए नकली उत्तर पुस्तिका की छपायी की जा रही थी। जिसके बाद प्रभारी डीएम आलोक सिंह के निर्देश पर नगर मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ इंसपेक्टर कोतवाली एवं थानाध्यक्ष लाइन बाजार दिन मे 11 बजे के आस पास जोगियापुर स्थित सूरज पुस्तक केन्द्र पर छापा मारा।

मौके पर हाई स्कूल एवं इन्टर मीडियट बोर्ड परीक्षा की नकली उत्तर पुस्तिका छापी जा रही थी। मौके से 2000 हजार उत्तर पुस्तिकायें भी बरामद की गई। पुलिस ने तुरन्त सूरज पुस्तक केन्द्र के मालिक राम पलट मौर्य एवं उनके 6 कर्मचारियों हिरासत मे ले लिया।

सभी के बिरूद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया गया। पकड़े गए राम पलट मौर्य ने बताया कि नकल कराने के लिए यह कापियां एक इण्टर कालेज के प्रबन्धक व प्रधानाचार्य के आडर्र पर छापी जा रही थी। प्रशासन ने पूरे मामले से शासन को अवगत कराया तो प्रदेश स्तर पर खलबली मच गयी अब प्रशासन पूरे जनपद मे नकल माफियाओं की खुपिया छान बीन शुरू कर दी है।
up board up board examination jaunpur news up board 2018

वाराणसी में मानव श्रंखला में शामिल होने आई बच्ची की हादसे में मौत

वाराणसी मानव श्रंखला में भाग लेने आई छात्रा हादसे का शिकार हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि छात्रा ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आ गई। हादसे के बाद नाराज लोगों ने जाम लगाया था लेकिन पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने मौके पर जाकर जाम को खुलवाया दिया।

2 फरवरी 2018

130 km human chain made for sanitation campaign in sonbhadra 3:02

VIDEO: स्वच्छता अभियान के लिए जब सड़क पर उतर आए तीन लाख लोग

2 फरवरी 2018

The opinion about annual budget of circ of the icai in varanasi 1:24

समझिए एक्सपर्ट्स से #Budget2018 में छिपे ये पेंच

2 फरवरी 2018

HOLY DIP GRAND GANGA AARTI AND WORSHIP AT GANGA GHATS IN VARANASI AFTER LUNAR ECLIPSE 3:20

चंद्र ग्रहण समाप्त होते ही गंगा नदी पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, किया स्नान-पूजा-दान

1 फरवरी 2018

RAVIDAS JAYANTI CELEBRATION VARANASI VISITS CM ADITYANATH YOGI 1:48

रविदास जयंती : वाराणसी में भक्तों ने पालकी के दर्शन कर छका लंगर

1 फरवरी 2018

