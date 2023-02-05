विमान में मिला पान-मसाला थूका बैग: वाराणसी से मुंबई जा रही थी फ्लाइट, यात्री ने लिखा- 'इन्होंने तो फ्लाइट...

SG 202 में अभी वाराणसी से चढ़ा और पान और गुटका से भरा बीमारी बैग देखा। माना कि लोगों को पान गुटका खाना और सड़क पर थूकना बहुत पसंद है लेकिन उन्होंने फ्लाइट को भी नहीं बख्शा।

@flyspicejet SG 202 just boarded from Varanasi and witnessed sickness bag full of Paan and Gutka spitted. Agreed that people love to eat Paan Gutka and spit on the road but they hve not spared the flight also. #aviation #travel #Mumbai #airlines #tourists pic.twitter.com/PILiKXICMg