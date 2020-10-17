शहर चुनें
Navratri 2020: devotees worship seen maa vindhyavasini in mirzapur

नवरात्र मां विंध्यवासिनी : मां के जयकारे से गूंजा विंध्यधाम, सुबह माता के दरबार में श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई हाजिरी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मिर्जापुर, Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 05:19 PM IST
मां विध्यवासिनी के दरबार में लाइन लगाकर खड़े श्रद्धालु।

मां विध्यवासिनी के दरबार में लाइन लगाकर खड़े श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शारदीय नवरात्र के पहले दिन, शनिवार को मिर्जापुर जिले के विंध्याचल परिसर मां विंध्यवासिनी के जयकारों से गूंज उठा। कोरोना संक्रमण काल में वासंतिक नवरात्र बीत गया। मां के कपाट पूरी तरह बंद रहे।
