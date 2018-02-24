शहर चुनें

एमएलसी बृजेश सिंह की पैरोल खत्म, भेजे गए वाराणसी जेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजीपुर Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 09:33 PM IST
MLC brijesh singh sent to varanasi jail
सीजेएम कोर्ट में पेशी पर जाते एमएलसी व्रजेश सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमएलसी बृजेश सिंह शनिवार को सुरक्षा के बीच गाजीपुर के सीजेएम कोर्ट में हाजिर हुए। अदालत ने प्रार्थना पत्र पर विचार करते हुए उन्हें केंद्रीय कारागार वाराणसी भेज दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार लगभग ढाई दशक पूर्व कुंडेसर में चार लोगों की हत्या के मामले में एमएलसी बृजेश सिंह अभियुक्त हैं।
बृजेश सिंह के बड़े भाई तथा भाजपा के एमएलसी रहे उदयनाथ सिंह उर्फ चुलबुल सिंह के निधन के बाद श्राद्ध कर्म में शरीक होने के लिए इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने चार दिन के पैरोल पर बृजेश सिंह को घर जाने की अनुमति दी थी।

शनिवार को पैरोल की अवधि समाप्त हो रही थी। दोपहर में एमएलसी बृजेश सिंह कोर्ट में हाजिर हुए। सीजेएम कोर्ट ने इनके प्रार्थना पत्र पर सुनवाई के बाद केंद्रीय कारागार वाराणसी भेज दिया।

brijesh singh mlc brijesh singh ghazipur court allahabad high court

