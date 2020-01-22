शहर चुनें

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के महंत आवास का एक हिस्सा गिरा, 350 वर्ष का रजत सिंहासन मलबे में दबा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 12:15 PM IST
काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के महंत आवास का एक हिस्सा गिरा।
काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के महंत आवास का एक हिस्सा गिरा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के महंत के आवास का एक हिस्सा अचानक गिर गया, इस दौरान पंचबदन रजत प्रतिमा क्षतिग्रस्त होने से बच गई। तो वहीं महंत परिवार के सदस्य बाल-बाल बच गए।
बुधवार सुबह काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के महंत आवास का एक हिस्सा भरभरा कर गिर गया। इसमें बाबा विश्वनाथ का प्राचीन 350 वर्ष का रजत सिंहासन मलबे मे दबकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। वसंत पंचमी पर बाबा के तिलकोत्सव की महंत आवास में आजकल तैयारी चल रही है। इसके साथ ही रंगभरी एकादशी का मच भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।
