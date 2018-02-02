अपना शहर चुनें

सोनभद्रः मानव श्रृंखला में भाग लेने आई छात्रा को ट्रैक्टर ने कुचला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:44 PM IST
Girl student died in road accident in sonbhadra
घटना स्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोनभद्र में शुक्रवार को आयोजित मानव श्रृंखला में भाग लेने आ रही बरवन गांव की छात्रा बबिता (8) की सुबह 10.15 बजे ट्रैक्टर से कुचलने से मौत हो गई। छात्रा जब सड़क पार कर रही थी उसी समय हादसा हुआ। नाराज लोगों ने घटनास्थल पर जाम लगा दिया। सूचना के बाद एसडीएम मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने लोगों को बल पूर्वक हटाया। 

दोपहर में जिले की प्रभारी मंत्री एवं खनन राज्यमंत्री अर्चना पांडेय जिला अस्पताल पहुंची। उनके साथ डीएम पीके उपाध्याय भी थे। इसी दौरन वहां कांग्रेस नेता भी पहुंच गए। नेताओं को देखकर डीएम उखड़ गए। मौके की नजाकत को समझते हुए मंत्री वहां से निकल गई।

मंत्री के जाने के बाद पुलिस ने दोनों नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर कोतवाली लेकर चली गई। नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी की जानकारी होते ही काग्रेसियों ने कोतवाली को घेर लिया।

वहीं मानव श्रंखला को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रशासनिक अव्यवस्था हावी रही। मेन कार्यक्रम स्थल के पास एक शव वाहन इधर से उधर चक्कर लगाता रहा। इसके अलावा आंख का आपरेशन कराकर लौट रही बुजुर्ग महिला को रिक्शा से उतार दिया गया तथा विकलांग को भी घर जाने से रोक दिया गया। 
