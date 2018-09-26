शहर चुनें

भाभी को अकेले में देख बिगड़ी देवर की नीयत, विरोध करने पर कुल्हाड़ी से किया हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र, Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 06:31 PM IST
यूपी के सोनभद्र में एक युवक ने भाभी से दुष्कर्म करने का प्रयास किया। विरोध करने पर आरोपी ने विवाहिता और उसके पति की पिटाई कर दी। जिला अस्पताल में घायलों का उपचार हुआ। सीओ ने थानाध्यक्ष को केस दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया है।

