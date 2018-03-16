बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेसः AICC और PCC की सूची जारी, इनको मिली जगह, ये हुए बाहर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 06:27 PM IST
कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय (एआईसीसी) और प्रदेश कमेटी (पीसीसी) के लिए चयनित सदस्यों की सूची जारी हो गई। सूची में आधा दर्जन से अधिक नए चेहरों को जगह दी गई है। पहली बार औरंगाबाद हाउस का वाराणसी की सूची से पत्ता साफ हो गया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
